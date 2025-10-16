COUNTY SENIOR FINALS in Dublin, Offaly, and Cork will all be televised live as part of a hectic few days of club championship action this weekend.
Saturday night’s Dublin senior football final pits Ballyboden St-Enda’s up against Na Fianna. TG4 have that game live, along with Sunday’s Offaly senior hurling decider between Kilcormac-Killoughey and Shinrone.
Then also on Sunday, RTÉ are covering the Cork senior hurling final live as Sarsfields face Midleton.
There are also senior football deciders this weekend in Fermanagh, Carlow, Derry, Down, Kildare, Letirim, London, and Mayo, while in hurling the senior showpieces also take place in Antrim, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Sligo, and Westmeath.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Dublin, Offaly, and Cork county finals televised live in packed weekend of action
COUNTY SENIOR FINALS in Dublin, Offaly, and Cork will all be televised live as part of a hectic few days of club championship action this weekend.
Saturday night’s Dublin senior football final pits Ballyboden St-Enda’s up against Na Fianna. TG4 have that game live, along with Sunday’s Offaly senior hurling decider between Kilcormac-Killoughey and Shinrone.
Then also on Sunday, RTÉ are covering the Cork senior hurling final live as Sarsfields face Midleton.
There are also senior football deciders this weekend in Fermanagh, Carlow, Derry, Down, Kildare, Letirim, London, and Mayo, while in hurling the senior showpieces also take place in Antrim, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Sligo, and Westmeath.
Na Fianna's Eoin Murchan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
Kilcormac-Killoughey Kilcormac’s Charlie Mitchell. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Friday 17 October
Football
Tyrone senior football semi-final replay
*****
Saturday 18 October
Football
Dublin senior football final
Fermanagh senior football final
Kerry senior football semi-final
Tipperary senior football semi-final
Waterford senior football semi-final
***
Hurling
Galway senior hurling semi-finals
*****
Sunday 19 October
Carlow senior football final
Derry senior football final
Down senior football final
Kerry senior football semi-final
Kildare senior football final
Leitrim senior football final
London senior football final
Mayo senior football final
Tipperary senior football semi-final
Waterford senior football semi-final
Wexford senior football semi-finals
***
Hurling
Antrim senior hurling final
Cork senior hurling final
Laois senior hurling final
Limerick senior hurling final
Meath senior hurling final
Offaly senior hurling final
Sligo senior hurling final
Westmeath senior hurling final
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Club GAA Dates For Diary GAA Gaelic Football Hurling