Sarsfields' Cian Darcy and Midleton's Tommy O'Connell. Tom Maher/INPHO
Dublin, Offaly, and Cork county finals televised live in packed weekend of action

It’s a key weekend in club championships around the country.
6.31am, 16 Oct 2025

COUNTY SENIOR FINALS in Dublin, Offaly, and Cork will all be televised live as part of a hectic few days of club championship action this weekend.

Saturday night’s Dublin senior football final pits Ballyboden St-Enda’s up against Na Fianna. TG4 have that game live, along with Sunday’s Offaly senior hurling decider between Kilcormac-Killoughey and Shinrone.

Then also on Sunday, RTÉ are covering the Cork senior hurling final live as Sarsfields face Midleton.

There are also senior football deciders this weekend in Fermanagh, Carlow, Derry, Down, Kildare, Letirim, London, and Mayo, while in hurling the senior showpieces also take place in Antrim, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Sligo, and Westmeath.

eoin-murchan Na Fianna's Eoin Murchan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

charlie-mitchell Kilcormac-Killoughey Kilcormac’s Charlie Mitchell. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Friday 17 October

Football

Tyrone senior football semi-final replay

  • Loughmacrory v Carrickmore, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 7.30pm.

*****

Saturday 18 October

Football

Dublin senior football final

  • Ballyboden St-Enda’s v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 8pm – TG4.

Fermanagh senior football final

  • Erne Gaels Belleek v Derrygonnelly Harps, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6pm.

Kerry senior football semi-final

  • Rathmore v Austin Stacks, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 4pm.

Tipperary senior football semi-final

  • Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Loughmore-Castleiney, Leahy Park, Cashel, 3pm.

Waterford senior football semi-final

  • The Nire v Gaultier, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

***

Hurling

Galway senior hurling semi-finals

  • Craughwell v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 5.45pm.
  • Turloughmore v Loughrea, Pearse Stadium, 7.30pm.

*****

Sunday 19 October

Carlow senior football final

  • Old Leighlin v Rathvilly, Netwatch Cullen Park, 4pm.

Derry senior football final

  • O’Donovan Rossa Magherafelt v Sean O’Leary Newbridge, Celtic Park, 3.30pm.

Down senior football final

  • Carryduff v Kilcoo, Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.30pm.

Kerry senior football semi-final

  • Mid Kerry v Dingle, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.

Kildare senior football final

  • Athy v Naas, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 3.30pm.

Leitrim senior football final

  • Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Leitrim Gaels, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 3.30pm

London senior football final

  • Tír Chonaill Gaels v North London Shamrocks, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2.30pm.

Mayo senior football final

  • Ballina Stephenites v Westport, MacHale Park, Castlebar, 4pm.

Tipperary senior football semi-final

  • Clonmel Commercials v Upperchurch-Drombane, Leahy Park, Cashel, 3.30pm.

Waterford senior football semi-final

  • Rathgormack v Abbeyside-Ballinacourty, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2.45pm.

Wexford senior football semi-finals

  • Kilanerin v Shelmaliers, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3pm.
  • Castletown v Gusserane O’Rahilly’s, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4.45pm.

***

Hurling

Antrim senior hurling final

  • Naomh Eoin v Loughgiel Shamrocks, Ballycastle, 2pm.

Cork senior hurling final

  • Midleton v Sarsfields, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.15pm – RTÉ 2

Laois senior hurling final

  • Clough-Ballacolla v Camross, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm.

Limerick senior hurling final

  • Doon v Na Piarsaigh, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm.

Meath senior hurling final

  • Kiltale v Ratoath, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

Offaly senior hurling final

  • Kilcormac-Killoughey v Shinrone, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm.

Sligo senior hurling final

  • Easkey v Naomh Eoin, Sligo GAA Centre of Excellence, 12.30pm.

Westmeath senior hurling final

  • Castletown Geoghegan v Lough Lene Gaels, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.30pm.
