Dublin, Offaly, and Cork county finals televised live in packed weekend of action

COUNTY SENIOR FINALS in Dublin, Offaly, and Cork will all be televised live as part of a hectic few days of club championship action this weekend.

Saturday night’s Dublin senior football final pits Ballyboden St-Enda’s up against Na Fianna. TG4 have that game live, along with Sunday’s Offaly senior hurling decider between Kilcormac-Killoughey and Shinrone.

Then also on Sunday, RTÉ are covering the Cork senior hurling final live as Sarsfields face Midleton.

There are also senior football deciders this weekend in Fermanagh, Carlow, Derry, Down, Kildare, Letirim, London, and Mayo, while in hurling the senior showpieces also take place in Antrim, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Sligo, and Westmeath.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Friday 17 October

Football

Tyrone senior football semi-final replay

Loughmacrory v Carrickmore, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 7.30pm.

Saturday 18 October

Football

Dublin senior football final

Ballyboden St-Enda’s v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 8pm – TG4.

Fermanagh senior football final

Erne Gaels Belleek v Derrygonnelly Harps, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6pm.

Kerry senior football semi-final

Rathmore v Austin Stacks, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 4pm.

Tipperary senior football semi-final

Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Loughmore-Castleiney, Leahy Park, Cashel, 3pm.

Waterford senior football semi-final

The Nire v Gaultier, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Hurling

Galway senior hurling semi-finals

Craughwell v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 5.45pm.

Turloughmore v Loughrea, Pearse Stadium, 7.30pm.

Sunday 19 October

Carlow senior football final

Old Leighlin v Rathvilly, Netwatch Cullen Park, 4pm.

Derry senior football final

O’Donovan Rossa Magherafelt v Sean O’Leary Newbridge, Celtic Park, 3.30pm.

Down senior football final

Carryduff v Kilcoo, Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.30pm.

Kerry senior football semi-final

Mid Kerry v Dingle, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.

Kildare senior football final

Athy v Naas, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 3.30pm.

Leitrim senior football final

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Leitrim Gaels, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 3.30pm

London senior football final

Tír Chonaill Gaels v North London Shamrocks, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2.30pm.

Mayo senior football final

Ballina Stephenites v Westport, MacHale Park, Castlebar, 4pm.

Tipperary senior football semi-final

Clonmel Commercials v Upperchurch-Drombane, Leahy Park, Cashel, 3.30pm.

Waterford senior football semi-final

Rathgormack v Abbeyside-Ballinacourty, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2.45pm.

Wexford senior football semi-finals

Kilanerin v Shelmaliers, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3pm.

Castletown v Gusserane O’Rahilly’s, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4.45pm.

Hurling

Antrim senior hurling final

Naomh Eoin v Loughgiel Shamrocks, Ballycastle, 2pm.

Cork senior hurling final

Midleton v Sarsfields, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.15pm – RTÉ 2

Laois senior hurling final

Clough-Ballacolla v Camross, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm.

Limerick senior hurling final

Doon v Na Piarsaigh, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm.

Meath senior hurling final

Kiltale v Ratoath, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

Offaly senior hurling final

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Shinrone, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm.

Sligo senior hurling final

Easkey v Naomh Eoin, Sligo GAA Centre of Excellence, 12.30pm.

Westmeath senior hurling final