Cork, Tipperary, Mayo, Galway, Derry and Tyrone club champs in live GAA TV action

Nemo Rangers, Westport and Errigal Ciarán all in action.

SENIOR FOOTBALL KINGPINS will face off in Munster, Connacht and Ulster senior quarter-finals in next weekend’s live GAA TV action.

The Cork, Tipperary, Mayo, Galway, Derry and Tyrone county champions are all in action.

Advertisement

The RTÉ cameras will be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night, Nemo Rangers facing Clonmel Commercials in a repeat of the 2015 and 2019 Munster deciders.

On Sunday in Castlebar it’ll be first-time Mayo winners Westport at home to Galway champions Maigh Cuilinn in the Connacht championship in the opening game of the day on TG4.

Then it’s off to Celtic Park where they will show Derry’s Glen against Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán in the Ulster quarter-final.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Saturday

7.15pm: Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) – Munster senior football quarter-final – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

1.30pm: Westport (Mayo) v Maigh Cuilinn (Galway) – Connacht senior football quarter-final – TG4.