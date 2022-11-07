Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 7 November 2022
Cork, Tipperary, Mayo, Galway, Derry and Tyrone club champs in live GAA TV action

Plenty for GAA fans to enjoy this weekend.

1 hour ago 2,216 Views 0 Comments
Nemo Rangers, Westport and Errigal Ciarán all in action.
Image: INPHO

SENIOR FOOTBALL KINGPINS will face off in Munster, Connacht and Ulster senior quarter-finals in next weekend’s live GAA TV action.

The Cork, Tipperary, Mayo, Galway, Derry and Tyrone county champions are all in action.

The RTÉ cameras will be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night, Nemo Rangers facing Clonmel Commercials in a repeat of the 2015 and 2019 Munster deciders.

On Sunday in Castlebar it’ll be first-time Mayo winners Westport at home to Galway champions Maigh Cuilinn in the Connacht championship in the opening game of the day on TG4.

Then it’s off to Celtic Park where they will show Derry’s Glen against Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán in the Ulster quarter-final.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

  • 7.15pm: Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) – Munster senior football quarter-final – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

  • 1.30pm: Westport (Mayo) v Maigh Cuilinn (Galway) – Connacht senior football quarter-final – TG4.
  • 3.30pm: Glen (Derry) v Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone) – Ulster senior football quarter-final – TG4.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

