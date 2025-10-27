King Henry back on his throne and other club stories from the weekend

AFTER ANOTHER FRANTIC weekend of activity across the GAA county finals, we take a look at some of the standout narratives.

Kilkenny

We’ve (I’ve) rabbited on about this a little too much on the GAA Podcast, but there still does appear to be something of a period of re-assimilation for Henry Shefflin as he gets his managerial career back on track.

We say back on track, but Shefflin was desperately unlucky not to have delivered a Leinster title with Galway. But it all goes back to The Handshake and the perceptions that grew up around it.

So by taking on the county U20 job, he is clearly back on a path towards some day taking over from Derek Lyng.

Going back to Ballyhale Shamrocks though, was a ballsy and brave move. Unnecessary too, if you were being cold and analytical about it.

Delivering a county title and walloping O’Loughlin Gaels in the process shows Shefflin has not lost any of his touch. The Shamrocks of Ballyhale and their worldly veteran TJ Reid will once again be required viewing this winter.

Mayo

There are scoring swings and then there are scoring swings like what happened in the Mayo county final, when Ballina overcame Westport.

With twelve minutes of normal time remaining, Westport led 1-14 to 0-7.

Then Ballina went to work.

Three minutes into injury-time of the normal time period, they were two points down before they patiently engineered a chance for the ever-dependable Evan Regan to spear over to level matters.

Adrenalin can give a man a serious strut. From the very next kickout, Conor McStay fed Regan the ball again and although he was barely looking at the target, he laced over his shoulder.

Evan Regan. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

It won the game, the Paddy Moclair Cup and the three-in-a-row for the Stephenites.

Tipperary

County title wins are always a special thing, but there’s another factor at play when you win a county on the year your county win an All-Ireland.

In such circumstances, you really can point out the club that have stupendous levels of hunger for their sport. Given the main title contenders will undoubtedly have county players, how they are integrated after their county exploits holds the key.

How, then, do you explain the appetite of the three McGrath brothers Noel, Brian and John after Tipperary took an unlikely Liam MacCarthy, only to come back and not only defend the Dan Breen Cup, but reach the county semi-finals in football also?

Truly, men for all seasons.

The Clann McGrath. Paul Barrett / INPHO Paul Barrett / INPHO / INPHO

Kerry

What was the old saying about Kerry football? Country lads for the backs, townies for the forwards?

Turns out that the townies of Dingle and the country lads of An Ghaeltacht are the best going in the backs and forwards as both claimed the senior and intermediate football championships in the Kingdom.

Dingle’s championship is wrapped in a lovely bed of nostalgia, given the fact they are such a famous town, and yet it was 77 years since their last Bishop Moynihan Cup success.

That it was Paul Geaney that applied the final knife in the side of Austin Stacks was fitting. Geaney, along with his father Paul senior, are driving forces in the club and their bar and restaurant that appears to have an activity to drag the yanks in from the rain every night of the week.