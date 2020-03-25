This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 25 March, 2020
No more 'walking, casual games or gatherings' on GAA grounds as clubs shut down completely

GAA brings in new measures following the latest government restrictions.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 6:26 PM
1 hour ago 12,326 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/5057683
Closed: GAA clubs shut down until 19 April.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GAA HAS instructed all clubs to close their facilities completely as part of increased measures in the battle against the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

GAA club bars and gyms had previously been ordered to close in addition to the suspension of games and training across all levels of the Association.

The decision to completely close club facilities “is to include the use of all pitches and property for recreational purposes, including walking, casual games or gatherings,” a statement issued this afternoon said.

All measures will be in place until Sunday 19 April at earliest in line with the latest restrictions announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar which suspended all sport in the country.

“As a national / international organisation, we have a part to play in emphasising the need to practice social distancing, as outlined by the authorities,” the GAA statement continued.

“It is imperative that we exercise extreme caution keeping two metres between people when taking physical exercise while encouraging people to consider using off-peak times when they are less likely to meet others.”

It added: “We would like to thank everyone who has helped the GAA adhere to government guidelines up to this point.

“We would also like to assure you that we, and the wider GAA team across our counties and provinces, are working hard to ensure that we are in the best possible position to return to our games when that time comes.”

The latest restrictions also brought an end to horse racing’s decision to continue holding meetings behind closed doors for as long as permitted, and saw the Golfing Union of Ireland (GUI) and Irish Ladies Golf Union (ILGU) recommend that all courses be closed effective immediately.

Earlier on Wednesday, Swim Ireland announced that all regional and national competitions originally scheduled to take place for the remainder of the season have been postponed, suspending swimming in Ireland until September.

