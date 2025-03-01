Later this evening the Hogan Cup semi-final refixture sees Mercy Mounthawk Tralee take on St Pat’s Maghera in Abbotstown in Dublin, after their meeting was postponed last week due to weather conditions. Mayo’s St Colman’s of Claremorris awaits the victors in the final.
The Croke Cup and Hogan Cup deciders are both scheduled to take place on St Patrick’s Day in Croke Park.
Galway-Tipperary showdown in store in Croke Cup final on St Patrick's Day
Results
Croke Cup semi-finals
Hogan Cup semi-final
THERE WILL BE a Galway-Tipperary showdown in this year’s Croke Cup final after today’s semi-final action.
Thurles CBS, this year’s Dr Harty Cup champions, won the first of today’s semi-final ties as they defeated Galway’s Coláiste Bhaile Chláir in Banagher by four points, 0-21 to 0-17.
The second semi-final saw Galway’s Presentation Athenry triumph in Bansha by eight points, 4-13 to 2-11.
Thurles CBS will contest the final for the first time since 2015, while Presentation College Athenry teams featured in the 2018, 2019, and 2023 finals, losing out to St Kieran’s on each occasion.
