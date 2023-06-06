GAA announce fixture details for All-Ireland football round 3 group games

THE GAA HAVE this evening announced the fixture details for the Round 3 group games in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The last series of matches in the round-robin format will take place on the weekend of 17-18 June with the two games in Group 4 on the Saturday evening, while the remaining six ties are on over the course of the Sunday afternoon.

With neutral venues now in operation, the Dublin footballers will travel to Cavan to take on Sligo, as part of a double-header with Tyrone playing Westmeath at the same venue.

Mayo and Cork will meet each other in Limerick, while Kerry and Louth are bound for Portlaoise. The Armagh-Galway rematch of last summer’s thrilling All-Ireland quarter-final will be held in Carrick-on-Shannon, while Tullamore will host Roscommon against Kildare.

The Saturday games see Clare meet Derry in Longford, while Donegal take on Monaghan in Omagh.

The GAA have also announced that the All-Ireland preliminary hurling quarter-finals will be held on Saturday 17 June, Offaly hosting Tipperary and Carlow entertaining Dublin, with the ties still to be confirmed for both games.

Here are the fixture details in full:

Saturday 17 June

All-Ireland senior football group 4

6pm: Clare v Derry, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford.

6pm: Donegal v Monaghan, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh.

All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

Carlow v Dublin, Netwatch Cullen Park – Time TBC

Offaly v Tipperary, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore – Time TBC

Sunday 18 June

All-Ireland senior football

Group 3

1.45pm: Dublin v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan.

1.45pm: Kildare v Roscommon, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

Group 1

2pm: Kerry v Louth, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

2pm: Cork v Mayo, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

Group 2

4pm: Armagh v Galway, Carrick-on-Shannon.