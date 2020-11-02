BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 2 November 2020
The 26 senior matches in store this weekend as the 2020 GAA championship continues

Kerry, Galway and Dublin are amongst the teams making their senior football bows for 2020.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 2 Nov 2020, 5:15 PM
Dublin, Kerry and Cork are all in action this weekend.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

ANOTHER HECTIC WEEKEND of GAA championship action is in store as we move into November.

Kerry, Dublin and Galway are some of the big name football teams appearing this weekend with semi-final ties in Connacht and Munster, along with quarter-final games in Leinster and Ulster.

There’s also a couple of big hurling qualifiers, group games in the camogie championship and Round 2 of the All-Ireland ladies football title race.

In total there’s 26 senior championship matches across the four codes and here’s the full list.

Saturday

The All-Ireland Ladies SFC continues with Round 2 games – Monaghan v Tipperary, Waterford v Dublin and Mayo v Tyrone – all starting at 1pm. The latter takes place in Carrick-on-Shannon with the venues for the other two still to be finalised.

It’s another day of big GAA showdowns with four games starting at 1.15pm. There are three provincial football ties – Galway v Sligo from Pearse Stadium in Connacht, Cavan v Antrim at Kingspan Breffni in Ulster and Limerick v Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds in Munster – along with the All-Ireland hurling qualifier from Nowlan Park involving Clare against Laois.

The hurling action in the Christy Ring Cup sees Derry against Offaly in Páirc Esler in Newry at 1.30pm, the same time as the Nickey Rackard Cup games which involve Monaghan against Tyrone in Inniskeen and Longford playing Leitrim in Pearse Park.

Carlow take on Meath in Netwatch Cullen Park in the Joe McDonagh Cup at 2pm.

There’s a Munster derby in the All-Ireland Ladies SFC as Cork take on Kerry at 3pm, the venue yet to be confirmed.

Then at 3.45pm there’s another All-Ireland hurling qualifier with Dublin playing Cork in Semple Stadium in Thurles.

And at 6.15pm the national football kingpins are in action, Dublin facing Westmeath in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise in the quarter-final of the Leinster SFC.

On the senior camogie scene the clash between Wexford and Offaly is due to take place but the fixture details are yet to be finalised.

Sunday

The first senior county game of the day sees Roscommon play Sligo in Athleague at 12pm in the Christy Ring Cup. 

A big Connacht SFC showdown to start us off as Roscommon take on Mayo at 1.30pm in Dr Hyde Park.

At the same time there are a couple of Leinster SFC quarter-finals with Longford playing Laois in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park and Wicklow entertaining Meath in Aughrim, while in the Ulster SFC it’s Fermanagh against Down in Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

The Lory Meagher Cup match with Cavan against Louth is on in Kingspan Breffni at 2pm.

Then Kerry take on Cork in the Munster SFC semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm and the day’s action is rounded off at 5.30pm with the Leinster SFC quarter-final when Offaly play Kildare in Portlaoise.

There are also three camogie senior games with Galway playing Cork, Kilkenny facing Limerick and Westmeath taking on Waterford, and again the times and venues are still to be released here.

