Attendances up 20% for All-Ireland SFC games in 2025

OVER ONE MILLION supporters attended matches during the 2025 All-Ireland SFC, with crowds up 20% since the introduction of the new Gaelic football rules.

The figures were published in the final report of the Football Review Committee.

The 2025 All-Ireland football championship saw 1,029,963 supporters attend matches, up on 858,459 in the 2024 championship.

League attendances also jumped from 379,177 in 2024 to 510,697 this year.

The proposed retention of the rule enhancements with some modifications will be voted on by a GAA Special Congress in Croke Park on 4 October.