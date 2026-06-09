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Tyrone's Niall Devlin and Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue. James Crombie/INPHO
Dates For Diary

11 games live in next weekend's GAA championship schedule

Football back in focus in the All-Ireland series.
10.51am, 9 Jun 2026

Saturday 13 June

All-Ireland senior football championship

Round 2A

  • 3pm: Donegal v Cork, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Round 2B

  • 4.30pm: Monaghan v Roscommon, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones – GAA+.
  • 5.30pm: Kildare v Kerry, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.
  • 7pm: Derry v Meath, Find Insurance Celtic Park – GAA+.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals

  • 2pm: Tipperary v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 5pm: Galway v Limeick, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis - TG4.

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

  • 1pm: Offaly v Wexford, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore – GAA+.
  • 2pm: Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, Belfast.
  • 4pm: Laois v Down, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise – GAA+.
  • 5pm: Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship

  • 2pm: Galway v Tyrone, Tuam Stadium.
  • 3pm: Dublin v Donegal, Parnell Park.
  • 3pm: Kildare v Kerry, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge - TG4.
  • 7.30pm: Waterford v Cork, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan - TG4.

*****

Sunday 14 June

All-Ireland senior football championship

Round 2A

  • 1pm: Louth v Armagh, Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen - RTÉ 2.
  • 2pm: Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, Salthill – GAA+.
  • 3.30pm: Tyrone v Mayo, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh - RTÉ 2.

Round 2B

  • 2pm: Cavan v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni.

ciaran-kilkenny Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship

  • 2pm: Waterford v Galway, Azzuri Walsh Park.
  • 3.30pm: Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.

*****

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