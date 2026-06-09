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11 games live in next weekend's GAA championship schedule
Saturday 13 June
All-Ireland senior football championship
Round 2A
Round 2B
Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals
Tailteann Cup quarter-finals
TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
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Sunday 14 June
All-Ireland senior football championship
Round 2A
Round 2B
Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship
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Dates For Diary GAA GAA fixtures Gaelic Football Hurling Tune in