Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 27 February 2022
Advertisement

GAA announce football league refixtures after storm postponed games last weekend

Plenty action to get stuck into next Saturday and Sunday.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 27 Feb 2022, 9:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,655 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5696127
Pearse Stadium will host Galway against Offaly.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Pearse Stadium will host Galway against Offaly.
Pearse Stadium will host Galway against Offaly.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for five football league games that were postponed last weekend due to the stormy weather conditions.

The fixtures have been pencilled in for next weekend 5-6 March, where there was a gap in the football league calendar, but means a hectic month of action is on the cards for the counties involved.

Saturday’s fixtures will see Westmeath play Longford and Fermanagh take on Laois in Division 3, the quartet currently filling the positions of fourth to seventh in that division.

On Sunday, Galway will aim to boost their promotion prospects in Division 2 after three successive wins when they host an Offaly team who are still searching for their first win.

There will also be action in Division 4 with Tipperary travelling to Wexford and Sligo hosting league leaders Cavan.

The full Allianz Football League fixture details are:

Saturday 5 March

Division Three

  • Westmeath v Longford, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm
  • Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, 3.30pm

Sunday 6 March 

Division Two

  • Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Division Four

  • Sligo v Cavan, Markievicz Park, 2pm
  • Wexford v Tipperary, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie