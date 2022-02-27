GAA announce football league refixtures after storm postponed games last weekend

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for five football league games that were postponed last weekend due to the stormy weather conditions.

The fixtures have been pencilled in for next weekend 5-6 March, where there was a gap in the football league calendar, but means a hectic month of action is on the cards for the counties involved.

Saturday’s fixtures will see Westmeath play Longford and Fermanagh take on Laois in Division 3, the quartet currently filling the positions of fourth to seventh in that division.

On Sunday, Galway will aim to boost their promotion prospects in Division 2 after three successive wins when they host an Offaly team who are still searching for their first win.

There will also be action in Division 4 with Tipperary travelling to Wexford and Sligo hosting league leaders Cavan.

The full Allianz Football League fixture details are:

Saturday 5 March

Division Three

Westmeath v Longford, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm

Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, 3.30pm

Sunday 6 March

Division Two

Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Division Four

Sligo v Cavan, Markievicz Park, 2pm

Wexford v Tipperary, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm

