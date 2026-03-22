Here's the fixture details for next weekend's GAA football league finals

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for next weekend’s football league finals.

Kerry and Donegal will meet in the Division 1 decider on Sunday afternoon, a repeat of last July’s All-Ireland final. Throw-in is 4pm.

The curtain-raiser will see Cork play Meath at 1.45pm in the Division 2 final, both sides having clinched promotion today.

Saturday evening’s double-header sees Carlow play Longford at 5pm in the Division 4 final, and then Down play Wexford at 7.15pm in the Division 3 final.

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Allianz Football League Finals

Saturday 28 March

Division 3 Final

Down v Wexford, Croke Park, 7.15pm – TG4.

Division 4 Final

Longford v Carlow, Croke Park, 5pm – TG4.

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Sunday 29 March

Division 1 Final

Kerry v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm – TG4.

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Division 2 Final

Meath v Cork, Croke Park, 1.45pm – TG4.

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The conclusion of the football league action today also confirmed the promotion and relegation outcomes for this season, and the make-up of the four divisions next year.

Division 1

Relegated – Dublin, Monaghan.

Division 2

Promoted – Cork, Meath.

Relegated – Kildare, Offaly.

Division 3

Promoted – Down, Wexford.

Relegated – Limerick, Fermanagh.

Division 4

Promoted – Carlow, Longford.

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2027 GAA Football League

Division 1 – Donegal, Kerry, Mayo, Roscommon, Galway, Armagh, Cork, Meath.

Division 2 – Dublin, Monaghan, Louth, Derry, Tyrone, Cavan, Down, Wexford.

Division 3 – Kildare, Offaly, Westmeath, Laois, Sligo, Clare, Carlow, Longford.

Division 4 – Limerick, Fermanagh, Wicklow, Antrim, Tipperary, London, Leitrim, Waterford.

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