The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's the fixture details for next weekend's GAA football league finals
THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for next weekend’s football league finals.
Kerry and Donegal will meet in the Division 1 decider on Sunday afternoon, a repeat of last July’s All-Ireland final. Throw-in is 4pm.
The curtain-raiser will see Cork play Meath at 1.45pm in the Division 2 final, both sides having clinched promotion today.
Saturday evening’s double-header sees Carlow play Longford at 5pm in the Division 4 final, and then Down play Wexford at 7.15pm in the Division 3 final.
*****
Allianz Football League Finals
Saturday 28 March
Division 3 Final
Division 4 Final
***
Sunday 29 March
Division 1 Final
Division 2 Final
*****
The conclusion of the football league action today also confirmed the promotion and relegation outcomes for this season, and the make-up of the four divisions next year.
Division 1
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
***
2027 GAA Football League
Division 1 – Donegal, Kerry, Mayo, Roscommon, Galway, Armagh, Cork, Meath.
Division 2 – Dublin, Monaghan, Louth, Derry, Tyrone, Cavan, Down, Wexford.
Division 3 – Kildare, Offaly, Westmeath, Laois, Sligo, Clare, Carlow, Longford.
Division 4 – Limerick, Fermanagh, Wicklow, Antrim, Tipperary, London, Leitrim, Waterford.
*****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dates For Diary Football GAA League