Footballers from 16 counties retiring from inter-county game in 2025

Bevan Duffy and Andy McDonnell (Louth)

Having saved his most successful season for last, Bevan Duffy bowed out this month after helping to end Louth’s 68-year Leinster drought. The St Fechin’s stalwart started that famous day against Meath, scoring a point.

Despite not making his debut until the age of 25, Duffy proved to be a late bloomer as he packed in 110 appearances across the subsequent 13 years and captained his county.

Wee County manager Gavin Devlin has also confirmed the departure of another centurion and Leinster final starter, Andy McDonnell. The last man standing from the infamous 2010 defeat to Meath, the Newtown Blues midfielder got his crowning glory this summer after returning from a four-year inter-county absence.

Caolan Mooney (Down)

Injuries and “the essence of time” were behind Caolan Mooney’s decision to retire from Down football in June, aged 32.

He made his debut in 2011 as a double Croke Cup winner, before switching to AFL side Collingwood for the subsequent three seasons.

The 2017 Ulster semi-final victory over Monaghan marked his personal career highlight before capturing Tailteann Cup silverware in 2024. He returned for one last hurrah, making a major impact in Down’s late fightback in defeat to Galway.

Conor Meyler (Tyrone)

An All-Ireland winner and All-Star in 2021, Conor Meyler brought the curtain down on his Tyrone tenure last month, reflecting that it was “time to listen to the body”.

Tyrone's Conor Meyler celebrates winning the 2021 All-Ireland title. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

The Omagh St Enda’s clubman enjoyed early success, winning an U21 All-Ireland in 2015 and the Sigerson Cup as captain of St Mary’s in 2017.

He reached the pinnacle in 2021, collecting a third Ulster title, raising the Sam Maguire Cup after the Red Hands defeated Mayo, and receiving a Footballer of the Year nomination.

Conor McManus, Darren Hughes, Karl O’Connell, and Kieran Duffy (Monaghan)

Four major Monaghan stalwarts stepped away this year, each of whom was heavily involved in their Ulster title triumphs of 2013 and ‘15.

Clontibret legend Conor McManus announced his departure in January to conclude an outstanding 18-year career, which delivered three All-Stars, in 2013, ‘15, and ‘18. He also represented his country in four International Rules Series, being named the Irish player of the series in two of those. His championship scoring total of 9-291 ranks his fourth in the all-time list.

Following Monaghan’s championship exit, Darren Hughes hung up the boots in August. The Scotstown stalwart completed almost 20 years of senior football and over 200 matches, dating back to his debut in the 2006 Tommy Murphy Cup. He played in every position, from goalkeeper to full-forward. Like McManus, Hughes featured in four International Rules Series.

Karl O’Connell was a latecomer to Gaelic football at 17, but excelled late into his 30s until his September exit after 14 years. An electrifying wing-back, the Tyholland man represented his country in 2017 and became his county’s ninth-ever All-Star in 2018.

Kieran Duffy was the next to leave in October, and the youngest to do so at 34. The Latton defender gave 16 distinguished years of service, including two as captain, across 181 games.

Daniel Flynn, Mick O’Grady, and Niall Kelly (Kildare)

Exiting with silverware at Croke Park, Kildare’s Tailteann Cup victory over Limerick proved a final outing for three of its favourite sons.

Kildare's Daniel Flynn in action at Croke Park. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Daniel Flynn has been a standout figure for the Lilywhites since his 2012 debut, earning three All-Star nominations between 2017 and 2021. He scored a wondergoal in the latter year’s Leinster final, which ended in defeat to Dublin. The Johnstownbridge full-forward was recruited by AFL side Port Adelaide in 2014 before returning home the following season.

Mick O’Grady also retired in October, concluding a 12-year career. The stalwart defender from Celbridge captained his county for three years and made 138 appearances.

Niall Kelly made his bow this month to end a 13-year tenure. The Athy forward’s 101 appearances featured 14 goals and 138 points during his senior career.

Dermot McAleese (Antrim)

Antrim captain Dermot McAleese announced his retirement in July, aged 31, at the end of a 12-year inter-county career.

The wholehearted Portglenone defender helped the Saffrons to the Tailteann Cup semi-finals in 2023 and ‘24, although they were eliminated early this year. The county were Division 4 joint-champions in 2021, which they shared with Louth.

McAleese first skippered his county in 2023. He was hailed as “one of the hardest workers on the team and a role model for the next generation”. Part of that work involved his championing of the Casement Park project.

Donie Smith, Ciaráin Murtagh, and Niall Daly (Roscommon)

Three experienced campaigners departed the Roscommon panel in recent months.

Roscommon's Donie Smith with the Division 2 league trophy in 2022. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Donie Smith signed off in July after making 133 appearances in primrose and blue, registering eight goals and 273 points during that time. The Boyle man was involved in two Connacht titles and four Division 2 league titles over his 14 years. He captained his county to the latter 2022 league success.

Ciaráin Murtagh was next to leave in October. His 122 appearances featured a whopping 24 goals and 312 points. The St Faithleach’s forward was involved in those four league wins, plus the 2017 Connacht triumph, for which he captained the team.

Niall Daly departed in November after a 14-year career, which included 149 appearances. The Pádraig Pearses man scored a point in the 2019 Connacht final victory over Galway, leading the defence alongside his brothers, Conor and Ronan.

Eoin Walsh (London)

A Maigh Cuilinn native, Eoin Walsh won an All-Ireland U21 with Galway in 2012. He emigrated to London in 2018 and marshalled the Exiles’ defence over the last six seasons, while representing the St Kiernan’s club.

Walsh was rewarded with the captaincy in 2024, leading the team to memorable victories over Mayo in the FBD League and Offaly in the Tailteann Cup, the team’s first championship win in 11 years. He announced his retirement in October.

Iain Corbett (Limerick)

Former Limerick captain and long-standing centre-back Iain Corbett ended his inter-county career in August after 14 seasons in green. The Newcastle West clubman spent eight of those years as captain.

He won four Division 4 trophies and earned a rare All-Star nomination for his county in 2020. In 2022, he played in Munster finals for both his club and county.

Corbett’s final Limerick game came at Croke Park as they lost the Tailteann Cup final to Kildare. In October, he was named on the Tailteann Cup Team of the Year.

John Heslin and Kieran Martin (Westmeath)

The stars of Westmeath’s famous first-ever championship victory over Meath in 2015, John Heslin (scorer of 1-9 that day) and Kieran Martin (2-3) retired this year.

Westmeath’s John Heslin celebrates his late goal against Meath with Kieran Martin in 2015. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

St Loman’s full-forward Heslin stepped away last January after a 14-year stay in which he usurped Dessie Dolan as the county’s top scorer in championship history. He spent some time with AFL franchise Richmond before returning to become a fixture in the Westmeath team.

Alongside Martin, he won a Division 3 crown in 2019 and the inaugural Tailteann Cup in 2022. Martin scored the clinching goal in that latter glory day, while Heslin was named in the Team of the Year.

Maryland man Martin completed his 17-year term in November. The 35-year-old dual star was nominated for an All-Star in 2015 and captained the Lake County to 2019 league silverware, as well as that year’s O’Byrne Cup.

John Small (Dublin)

The latest of Dublin’s golden generation to leave the inter-county scene, seven-time All-Ireland winner John Small retired in October.

The combative Ballymun Kickhams defender played for 11 years, winning 10 consecutive Leinster titles, four National Leagues, and an U21 All-Ireland. An ever-present member of the Dubs’ six-in-a-row champions, Small was named man of the match in the 2016 drawn final and earned his All-Star at centre-back in 2020. The 32-year-old was continually entrusted with marking opposition dangermen in those showpiece occasions.

Meanwhile, Ger Brennan has cautioned against using the word retirement, but all-time great goalkeeper and captain Stephen Cluxton won’t be between the sticks next year as he joins the management team.

Keelan Sexton (Clare)

Appearance number 105 would be Keelan Sexton’s last for Clare as the Kilmurry-Ibrickane forward brought an end to his Banner career after a decade.

He played minor, U21, and senior in his debut campaign before winning Division 3 silverware in his second year and a McGrath Cup in 2019. In 2022, Sexton scored 2-6 against Roscommon at Croke Park to secure an All-Ireland quarter-final berth, while featuring in two Munster final defeats to Kerry in recent years.

The 28-year-old solicitor’s move to Dublin, where he now plays for Na Fianna, was a major factor in his retirement decision this June.

Killian Clarke (Cavan)

A long-awaited Ulster title in 2020, snapping a 23-year wait, was the highlight of Killian Clarke’s inter-county career.

Cavan manager Mickey Graham and Killian Clarke celebrate after the 2020 Ulster SFC final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The Shercock centre-back also won a provincial minor championship and three U21s. He quickly took to senior football, gaining an All-Star nomination in 2013. He was often recognised outside his county, winning a Railway Cup with Ulster in 2016 and twice being named on the Irish International Rules squad, playing in Australia in 2017. That same year, he captained his county.

In total, Clarke made 134 appearances for Cavan. He was named on the Tailteann Cup team of the year in 2022 and won back-to-back leagues between that year (Division 4) and 2023 (Division 3).

Nigel Dunne and Ruairí McNamee (Offaly)

Offaly football lost two stalwarts this year with the retirements of Nigel Dunne in April and Ruairí McNamee in July.

Shamrocks attacker Dunne departed aged 35 due to chronic injury issues, after spending 15 years in the county set-up. A two-footed scorer who could also function as a target man, he stepped away following the Faithful’s Division 3 league triumph over Kildare. He continues to contribute, though, coaching the county minors to a Leinster title in May.

Rhode forward McNamee concluded a decade of dedicated service this summer, which was highlighted by a tally of 10 goals and 90 points across 98 appearances. His final game was the Tailteann quarter-final loss to Kildare.

Patrick McBrearty and Caolan Ward (Donegal)

A recurring knee injury brought an end to the playing career of one of Donegal’s greatest ever players, Patrick McBrearty, in December.

The 32-year-old won a record seventh Ulster medal for a Donegal footballer this season, and his second as captain.

A promising prospect from the outset, McBrearty made his debut in 2011, aged 17, having earlier that same day completed an Ulster minor championship match. The Kilcar clubman won his All-Ireland in 2012. His 15-year career also featured final defeats in 2014 and 2025, which proved the last of his 167 inter-county appearances.

McBrearty’s exit followed that of Caolan Ward earlier this month. “He embodied the grit, resilience and heart that define Donegal football,” read the County Board statement.

The St Eunan’s defender had to bide his time from his 2013 debut to earn a starting role in 2017. Involved in four Ulster football titles, including two on the field of play, Ward’s chances were limited by injuries in recent years.

Stefan Campbell (Armagh)

The super-sub who helped Armagh to All-Ireland glory in 2024, Stefan Campbell spent many previous years as a regular starter since joining the panel in 2011.

Armagh's Stefan Campbell celebrates after Aaron McKay scores a goal in the 2024 All-Ireland final against Galway. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

‘Soupy’ left for the 2018 season before returning to Kieran McGeeney’s panel as they entered a period of increasing success. That culminated in winning Sam Maguire last year, with Campbell creating the vital goal for Aaron McKay.

He played in the three Ulster finals in the past three years, which ended in extra-time and penalty shoot-out heartbreak. The 34-year-old Clan na Gael clubman confirmed his exit in October.

Armagh GAA also recently paid tribute to four other departing players: Ciaron O’Hanlon, Mark Shields, Niall Rowland, and Jemar Hall.