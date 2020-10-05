Here are the main GAA, camogie and ladies football games postponed after club action suspended

Club games across the country have been put on ice.

TODAY’S GAA ANNOUNCEMENT to suspend club games has a major impact on some counties with six senior finals across football and hurling have been due to take place next weekend.

The fixtures programme in camogie and ladies football has also been disrupted with provincial finals planned for both codes next weekend.

GAA

Three county senior deciders were scheduled for next Saturday – Kildare and Laois hurling along with Waterford football – while on Sunday there were finals planned in the Cork and Donegal football championships along with Offaly hurling.

The senior football semi-finals in Carlow and Laois still have to be played while more immediately tomorrow night it had been planned to play the Longford senior football semi-finals with Killoe taking on Mostrim and Longford Slashers playing Mullinalaghta St Columba’s. Both were set to throw-in at 8pm in a championship that has been delayed as Killoe successfully fought and overturned a 48-week club ban.

Senior action has been wrapped up in most counties across the country, but several championships which were delayed due to regional lockdowns and postponements after Covid-19 cases, were yet to be completed.

Donegal, Waterford and Cork (football) and Kildare, Laois and Offaly (hurling) are among the other counties affected after today’s announcement.

The county senior final fixtures planned for next weekend were:

Saturday 10 October

Waterford football: Rathgormack v Ballinacourty, 3pm.

Kildare hurling: Confey v Naas, 4.30pm.

Laois hurling: Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton v Clough/Ballacolla, 5pm.

Sunday 11 October

Donegal football: Kilcar v Naomh Conaill, 3pm.

Cork football: Nemo Rangers v Castlehaven, 4pm.

Offaly hurling: Kilcormac-Killoughey v St Rynagh’s, 4pm.

Ladies football

With most ladies football club matters wrapped up in counties across the country, provincial championships were underway — with one exception. The Ulster club championship had been previously postponed due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the province.

The Leinster senior final between Dublin’s Foxrock-Cabinteely and Portlaoise, which was slated in for Sunday, is now off as is the Connacht senior championship final where Galway kingpins and 2019 All-Ireland finalists Kilkerrin-Clonberne and Sligo’s St Nathy’s were set to do battle in Dr Hyde Park on Saturday.

In Munster, the senior championship was the semi-final stage, with the meeting of Cahir and All-Ireland champions Mourneabbey scheduled for Sunday in Mallow. Waterford’s Ballymacarbry and Rathmore of Kerry were due to do battle at the same venue on Saturday morning.

Intermediate and junior championships were at varying different stages across the provinces before today’s announcement, and the provisional plan was for a 2020 All-Ireland Club series in early 2021.

Saturday

Connacht senior football final: Kilkerrin-Clonberne v St Nathy’s, 4pm.

Munster senior football semi-final: Ballymacarbry v Rathmore, 11.45am.

Sunday

Leinster senior football final: Foxrock-Cabinteely v Portlaoise.

Munster senior football semi-final: Mourneabbey v Cahir, 4.30pm.

Camogie

Likewise, the majority of camogie club matters had come to a close within counties and we were onto the provincial stages. Ahead of the weekend, Ulster camogie council postponed all its club fixtures, again, due to the Covid-19 crisis. But semi-finals at all three grades ensued in Munster, and the senior decider between Tipperary’s Drom & Inch and Clare’s Inagh/Kilnamona was set for this Sunday.

The Leinster championship is due to take place in the new year, and Connacht’s plans before today’s announcement was unclear.

Likewise, the All-Ireland series is pencilled in for early 2021 with the senior showpiece down for decision on the weekend of 6/7 March.

Sunday

Munster senior camogie final: Drom & Inch v Inagh/Kilnamona.

- Reporting from Fintan O’Toole and Emma Duffy.

