BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 26 September 2020
Advertisement

Ulster ladies club championships postponed

The decision will be reviewed on 12 October if there’s a significant decrease in Covid cases in the region.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Sep 2020, 10:45 AM
50 minutes ago 630 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5215499
Karen Guthrie was to be in action with Glenfin.
Karen Guthrie was to be in action with Glenfin.
Karen Guthrie was to be in action with Glenfin.

THE ULSTER LADIES Club Championship has been postponed due to the increase  in Covid-19 cases in the province. 

“Following a recent upsurge of Covid-19 cases province-wide,” a statement reads, “Donegal moving into Level 3 and a number of positive Covid cases in LGFA clubs, after careful consideration Ulster Ladies Executive feel it is in the best interests of our members to postpone the Ulster Ladies Club Championships 2020.

“Should there be a significant decrease in Covid cases and lighter restrictions in place then we will review this decision on 12 October.

“This has not been an easy decision to make and we thank the clubs for your continued co-operation.”

There were 10 games scheduled to played off over the weekend, across the grades. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie