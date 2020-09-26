Ulster ladies club championships postponed

Karen Guthrie was to be in action with Glenfin.

THE ULSTER LADIES Club Championship has been postponed due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the province.

“Following a recent upsurge of Covid-19 cases province-wide,” a statement reads, “Donegal moving into Level 3 and a number of positive Covid cases in LGFA clubs, after careful consideration Ulster Ladies Executive feel it is in the best interests of our members to postpone the Ulster Ladies Club Championships 2020.

“Should there be a significant decrease in Covid cases and lighter restrictions in place then we will review this decision on 12 October.

“This has not been an easy decision to make and we thank the clubs for your continued co-operation.”

There were 10 games scheduled to played off over the weekend, across the grades.