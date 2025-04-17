Here's the fixtures and TV-streaming coverage for the 2025 GAA hurling championship

WEXFORD IS THE setting on Saturday afternoon for the first blast of action in the 2025 hurling championship.
That Leinster opener is followed by other games in the province that day in Kilkenny and Dublin, before the focus switches to Munster on Sunday with the All-Ireland final rematch in Ennis and a Tipperary-Limerick showdown in Thurles.
The opening weekend schedule is the start of the hectic programme of games until the All-Ireland hurling decider takes place on Sunday 20 July.
Clare are the reigning champions seeking to defend their Liam MacCarthy Cup title, while Limerick are chasing seven-in-a-row in Munster and Kilkenny are aiming for six-in-a-row in Leinster.
The Joe McDonagh Cup also starts this weekend with the opening round of fixtures, before the final in that takes place on Sunday 8 June, with the two finalists then advancing to the All-Ireland series.
Here’s the full list of the fixtures in store over the next few months and what games you can watch live on RTÉ and GAA+.
*****
Saturday 19 April
Leinster senior hurling Round 1
Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.
Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.45pm – RTÉ.
Dublin v Offaly, Parnell Park, 6pm.
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1
Kildare v Kerry, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 2pm.
Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm.
Laois v Westmeath, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.
*****
Saturday 19 April
Leinster senior hurling Round 1
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1
*****
Sunday 20 April
Munster senior hurling Round 1
*****
Saturday 26 April
Leinster senior hurling Round 2
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2
*****
Sunday 27 April
Munster senior hurling Round 2
Leinster senior hurling Round 1
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2
*****
Saturday 3 May
Munster senior hurling Round 3
*****
Saturday 10 May
Munster senior hurling Round 3
Leinster senior hurling Round 3
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 3
*****
Saturday 17 May
Leinster senior hurling Round 4
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4
*****
Sunday 18 May
Munster senior hurling Round 4
Leinster senior hurling Round 4
*****
Saturday 24 May
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4
*****
Sunday 25 May
Leinster senior hurling Round 5
Munster senior hurling Round 5
- (GAA+ coverage to be announced…RTÉ to show one Leinster game and one Munster game)
*****
Saturday 7 June
Munster senior hurling final
*****
Sunday 8 June
Joe McDonagh Cup hurling final
Leinster senior hurling final
*****
Saturday 14 June
All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals
- (GAA+ one game live)
- (Joe McDonagh Cup teams to have home advantage)
*****
Saturday 21 June
All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals
*****
Saturday 5 July
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
*****
Sunday 6 July
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
*****
Sunday 20 July
All-Ireland senior hurling final
*****
Saturday 2 August
All-Ireland senior hurling final replay date
