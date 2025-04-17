Here's the fixtures and TV-streaming coverage for the 2025 GAA hurling championship

WEXFORD IS THE setting on Saturday afternoon for the first blast of action in the 2025 hurling championship.

That Leinster opener is followed by other games in the province that day in Kilkenny and Dublin, before the focus switches to Munster on Sunday with the All-Ireland final rematch in Ennis and a Tipperary-Limerick showdown in Thurles.

The opening weekend schedule is the start of the hectic programme of games until the All-Ireland hurling decider takes place on Sunday 20 July.

Clare are the reigning champions seeking to defend their Liam MacCarthy Cup title, while Limerick are chasing seven-in-a-row in Munster and Kilkenny are aiming for six-in-a-row in Leinster.

The Joe McDonagh Cup also starts this weekend with the opening round of fixtures, before the final in that takes place on Sunday 8 June, with the two finalists then advancing to the All-Ireland series.

Here’s the full list of the fixtures in store over the next few months and what games you can watch live on RTÉ and GAA+.

*****

Saturday 19 April

Leinster senior hurling Round 1

Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.

Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.45pm – RTÉ .

. Dublin v Offaly, Parnell Park, 6pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1

Kildare v Kerry, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 2pm.

Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm.

Laois v Westmeath, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.

*****

Sunday 20 April

Munster senior hurling Round 1

Clare v Cork, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm - RTÉ .

. Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm - GAA+.

*****

Saturday 26 April

Leinster senior hurling Round 2

Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 4.30pm - GAA+ .

. Offaly v Galway, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6.30pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2

Down v Laois, Ballycran, 1.30pm.

Kildare v Westmeath, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, Time TBC.

*****

Sunday 27 April

Munster senior hurling Round 2

Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, Waterford, 2pm - RTÉ .

. Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, 4pm - RTÉ.

Leinster senior hurling Round 1

Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2

Kerry v Carlow, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.

*****

Saturday 3 May

Munster senior hurling Round 3

Waterford v Limerick, Walsh Park, Waterford, 6pm - GAA+.

*****

Saturday 10 May

Munster senior hurling Round 3

Clare v Tipperary, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 6pm - GAA+.

Leinster senior hurling Round 3

Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 3.15pm - RTÉ .

. Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 4pm - GAA+ .

. Kilkenny v Offaly, UPMC Nowlan Park, 6pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 3

Westmeath v Down - (Played weekend 10-11 May)

Laois v Kerry - (Played weekend 10-11 May)

Carlow v Kildare – (Played weekend 10-11 May)

*****

Saturday 17 May

Leinster senior hurling Round 4

Galway v Antrim, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 1.30pm.

Wexford v Offaly, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4

Westmeath v Carlow – (Played weekend 17-18 May)

Down v Kerry - (Played weekend 17-18 May)

Laois v Kildare – (Played weekend 17-18 May)

*****

Sunday 18 May

Munster senior hurling Round 4

Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm - RTÉ .

. Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 4pm - RTÉ.

Leinster senior hurling Round 4

Kilkenny v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3pm - GAA+.

*****

Saturday 24 May

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4

Carlow v Laois – (Played weekend 24-25 May)

Kildare v Down – (Played weekend 24-25 May)

Kerry v Westmeath – (Played weekend 24-25 May)

*****

Sunday 25 May

Leinster senior hurling Round 5

Offaly v Antrim, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 2pm.

Wexford v Kilkenny, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.

Munster senior hurling Round 5

Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, 4pm.

Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 4pm.

- (GAA+ coverage to be announced…RTÉ to show one Leinster game and one Munster game)

*****

Saturday 7 June

Munster senior hurling final

Venue TBC, 6pm - RTÉ.

*****

Sunday 8 June

Joe McDonagh Cup hurling final

Croke Park, 1.45pm - RTÉ.

Leinster senior hurling final

Croke Park, 4pm - RTÉ.

*****

Saturday 14 June

All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

Joe McDonagh Cup winner v 3rd placed team Leinster

Joe McDonagh Cup runner-up v 3rd placed team Munster

- (GAA+ one game live)

- (Joe McDonagh Cup teams to have home advantage)

*****

Saturday 21 June

All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals

Munster runner-up v Joe McDonagh Cup winner/3rd placed team Leinster, Venue TBC, 4pm - RTÉ .

. Leinster runner-up v Joe McDonagh Cup runner-up/3rd placed team Munster, Venue TBC, 6pm - RTÉ.

*****

Saturday 5 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

Munster winner v Quarter-final winner, Croke Park, 6pm - RTÉ.

*****

Sunday 6 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

Leinster winner v Quarter-final winner, Croke Park, 4pm - RTÉ.

*****

Sunday 20 July

All-Ireland senior hurling final

3.30pm, Croke Park - RTÉ.

*****

Saturday 2 August

All-Ireland senior hurling final replay date