The permutations ahead of the GAA hurling league final round

Division 1A

Limerick and Cork are currently in the top two spots, both on eight points. Limerick host Galway on Saturday night and Cork entertain Offaly. Both Limerick and Cork know if they draw or win, they are through to the league final.

Tipperary and Galway are in third and fourth respectively, both on six points. If Galway defeat Limerick, and Tipperary lose to Kilkenny, Galway will reach the final, overtaking Limerick on the head-to-head record.

If Galway and Tipperary both win, then they will be on eight points, along with Limerick (and possibly Cork), bringing scoring difference into play.

Currently the scoring differences are Limerick (+34), Cork (+18), Tipperary (+5), and Galway (+30).

Waterford and Offaly have been confirmed as the two sides who will be relegated, returning to Division 1B.

Limerick hurling boss John Kiely. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

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Division 1B

Clare have completed their league campaign with a flawless record, six wins from six, rubber-stamping their promotion and a spot in the final.

A win for Dublin (7 points) would almost certainly put them up as their scoring difference (+59) is superior to that of Wexford (+10), who are also on 7 points. As Dublin and Wexford drew against each other, if both are tied on points it will come down to scoring difference rather than head-to-head if they are tied.

Kildare (6 points) have an outside chance of promotion if they beat Wexford, and Carlow surprise Dublin.

At the bottom, two from Down (0 points), Carlow (2 points) and Antrim (2 points) will be relegated. Down and Antrim face off in Newry, Down must win to have a chance of staying up. If the three teams end up tied together, Down (-80) still look to have too much ground to make up scoring difference wise of Carlow (-35) and Antrim (-27).

If Antrim win and Carlow lose, Antrim will finish above Carlow on the head-to-head rule.

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Dublin's Brian Hayes and Wexford's David Codd. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

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Division 2

Laois (10 points) have clinched promotion. They will be joined by one of Kerry (7 points), Westmeath (7 points) and Meath (6 points). Meath host Kerry in Trim, while Westmeath travel to bottom of the table Mayo.

Kerry and Westmeath drew in the league in February, so scoring difference will be the determining factor if they are tied. Kerry (+64) have a significant edge oover Westmeath (+6).

Derry (2 points), in seventh place, have been relegated as they have played all their games. Mayo (1 point) need to beat Westmeath and hope London (3 points) lose to Laois, in order for the Connacht side to survive, along with a major scoring swing. It’s a tall order as London (-31) and Mayo (-71) is the current scoring difference state of play, as the teams drew with each other in February.

Laois manager Tommy Fitzgerald. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

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Division 3

Roscommon (9 points), Wicklow and Donegal (both on 8 points), are all still in contention for the two promotion spots on offer. Roscommon entertain Donegal, while Wicklow face Louth.

Wicklow have the head-to-head edge over Donegal, claiming a seven-point success over them earlier in the league.

Fermanagh (0 points) and Armagh (0 points) have already been relegated.

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Division 4

Everything is already settled here, Sligo and Longford have secured the promotion places, and will meet in the Division 4 final.

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