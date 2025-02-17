8 games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule

EIGHT GAMES WILL be covered live across TV and streaming as part of this week’s GAA schedule.

The RTÉ cameras are in Thurles next Saturday night for the hurling meeting of Tipperary against Cork, while TG4′s coverage on the same night is from Armagh where the home team face Mayo in a double-header of league action in Gaelic football and ladies football.

Sunday’s TG4 coverage involves Kilkenny against Limerick in hurling, while there’s football ties with Galway facing Donegal, and Tyrone playing Kerry.

The two games available on the BBC iPlayer see Dublin play Derry in football on Saturday night, and then it’s Antrim against Waterford in hurling on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.

*****

Friday 21 February

Croke Cup Senior A Hurling

Quarter-final

Kilkenny CBS v Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Banagher, 2pm.

*****

Advertisement

Saturday 22 February

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

Armagh v Mayo, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 5pm - TG4.

Dublin v Derry, Croke Park, 7.30pm - BBC iPlayer.

Division 3 Football

Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2.30pm.

Kildare v Laois, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 7pm.

Division 4 Football

Tipperary v London, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 5pm.

Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 6pm.

Division 1A Hurling

Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.30pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 1A Hurling

Dublin v Offaly, Croke Park, 5.15pm.

Division 2 Hurling

Derry v Kildare, Derry COE, Owenbeg, 3pm.

Division 3 Hurling

Mayo v London, Connacht Centre of Excellence, Bekan, 6pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1

Armagh v Mayo, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm - TG4.

Camogie League

Division 1A

Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.

Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm.

Tipperary v Dublin, The Ragg, 2pm.

Division 1B

Wexford v Clare, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Westmeath v Down, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Limerick v Antrim, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Hogan Cup Senior A Football

Semi-finals

St Colman’s Claremorris v Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar, Padraig Pearses GAA, Roscommon, 1pm.

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee v St Patrick’s Maghera, Kiltoom, Roscommon, 2.30pm.

*****

Sunday 23 February

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

Tyrone v Kerry, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 1.45pm - TG4 Player/App/TV Deferred.

Galway v Donegal, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 3.45pm - TG4.

Division 2 Football

Monaghan v Cork, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 1.30pm.

Westmeath v Cavan, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Louth v Down, Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda, 2.30pm.

Meath v Roscommon, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2.45pm.

Division 3 Football

Sligo v Clare, Markievicz Park, Sligo, 1.30pm.

Fermanagh v Offaly, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Division 4 Football

Longford v Waterford, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 2pm.

Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.

Division 1A Hurling

Clare v Wexford, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.45pm.

Kilkenny v Limerick, UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, 3.45pm - TG4.

Related Reads Michael Murphy's comeback to Donegal colours provokes a love supreme 'It’s great to have him back' - Jim McGuinness on Donegal's returning hero Murphy 5 talking points after Dublin enjoy rousing comeback win and Kerry left nursing regrets

Division 1B Hurling

Antrim v Waterford, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1.30pm - BBC iPlayer.

Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.

Division 2 Hurling

Donegal v Kerry, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 1pm.

Meath v Down, Trim, 1.15pm.

Division 3 Hurling

Wicklow v Roscommon, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm.

Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm.

Division 4 Hurling

Louth v Leitrim, Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill, 1.15pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1

Tyrone v Kerry, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 11.30am.

Dublin v Kildare, Parnell Park, 2pm.

Meath v Kildare, St Peter’s Dunboyne, 2pm.

Division 2