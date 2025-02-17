8 games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule

EIGHT GAMES WILL be covered live across TV and streaming as part of this week’s GAA schedule.
The RTÉ cameras are in Thurles next Saturday night for the hurling meeting of Tipperary against Cork, while TG4′s coverage on the same night is from Armagh where the home team face Mayo in a double-header of league action in Gaelic football and ladies football.
Sunday’s TG4 coverage involves Kilkenny against Limerick in hurling, while there’s football ties with Galway facing Donegal, and Tyrone playing Kerry.
The two games available on the BBC iPlayer see Dublin play Derry in football on Saturday night, and then it’s Antrim against Waterford in hurling on Sunday afternoon.
Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.
*****
Friday 21 February
Croke Cup Senior A Hurling
Quarter-final
Kilkenny CBS v Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Banagher, 2pm.
*****
Saturday 22 February
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1 Football
Armagh v Mayo, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 5pm - TG4.
Dublin v Derry, Croke Park, 7.30pm - BBC iPlayer.
Division 3 Football
Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2.30pm.
Kildare v Laois, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 7pm.
Division 4 Football
Tipperary v London, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 5pm.
Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 6pm.
