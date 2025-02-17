Advertisement
Jake Morris and Darragh Fitzgibbon in action when Tipp last played Cork in the league in Thurles. Tommy Dickson/INPHO
8 games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule

Plenty of action for fans to look forward to.
7.13pm, 17 Feb 2025

EIGHT GAMES WILL be covered live across TV and streaming as part of this week’s GAA schedule.

The RTÉ cameras are in Thurles next Saturday night for the hurling meeting of Tipperary against Cork, while TG4′s coverage on the same night is from Armagh where the home team face Mayo in a double-header of  league action in Gaelic football and ladies football.

Sunday’s TG4 coverage involves Kilkenny against Limerick in hurling, while there’s football ties with Galway facing Donegal, and Tyrone playing Kerry.

The two games available on the BBC iPlayer see Dublin play Derry in football on Saturday night, and then it’s Antrim against Waterford in hurling on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.

*****

Friday 21 February

Croke Cup Senior A Hurling

Quarter-final

  • Kilkenny CBS v Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Banagher, 2pm.

*****

Saturday 22 February

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

  • Armagh v Mayo, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 5pm - TG4.
  • Dublin v Derry, Croke Park, 7.30pm - BBC iPlayer.

Division 3 Football

  • Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2.30pm.
  • Kildare v Laois, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 7pm.

Division 4 Football

  • Tipperary v London, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 5pm.
  • Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 6pm.

Division 1A Hurling

  • Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.30pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 1A Hurling

  • Dublin v Offaly, Croke Park, 5.15pm.

Division 2 Hurling 

  • Derry v Kildare, Derry COE, Owenbeg, 3pm.

Division 3 Hurling

  • Mayo v London, Connacht Centre of Excellence, Bekan, 6pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1

  • Armagh v Mayo, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm - TG4.

Camogie League

Division 1A

  • Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.
  • Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm.
  • Tipperary v Dublin, The Ragg, 2pm.

Division 1B

  • Wexford v Clare, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Westmeath v Down, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Limerick v Antrim, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Hogan Cup Senior A Football

Semi-finals

  • St Colman’s Claremorris v Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar, Padraig Pearses GAA, Roscommon, 1pm.
  • Mercy Mounthawk Tralee v St Patrick’s Maghera, Kiltoom, Roscommon, 2.30pm.

*****

Sunday 23 February

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

  • Tyrone v Kerry, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 1.45pm - TG4 Player/App/TV Deferred.
  • Galway v Donegal, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 3.45pm - TG4.

Division 2 Football

  • Monaghan v Cork, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 1.30pm.
  • Westmeath v Cavan, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
  • Louth v Down, Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda, 2.30pm.
  • Meath v Roscommon, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2.45pm.

Division 3 Football

  • Sligo v Clare, Markievicz Park, Sligo, 1.30pm.
  • Fermanagh v Offaly, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Division 4 Football

  • Longford v Waterford, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 2pm.
  • Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.

Division 1A Hurling

  • Clare v Wexford, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.45pm.
  • Kilkenny v Limerick, UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, 3.45pm - TG4.

Division 1B Hurling

  • Antrim v Waterford, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1.30pm - BBC iPlayer.
  • Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.

Division 2 Hurling

  • Donegal v Kerry, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 1pm.
  • Meath v Down, Trim, 1.15pm.

Division 3 Hurling

  • Wicklow v Roscommon, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm.
  • Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm.

Division 4 Hurling

  • Louth v Leitrim, Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill, 1.15pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1

  • Tyrone v Kerry, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 11.30am.
  • Dublin v Kildare, Parnell Park, 2pm.
  • Meath v Kildare, St Peter’s Dunboyne, 2pm.

Division 2

  • Monaghan v Cork, Castleblayney, 2pm.
  • Galway v Westmeath, Tuam Stadium, 2pm.
  • Roscommon v Donegal, Clann na nGael, Johnstown, 2pm.
  • Clare v Tipperary, Shanahan McNamara Memorial Park, Doonbeg, 2pm.
