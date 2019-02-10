18 mins ago

After kicking off the new league campaign with a perfect start against the Dubs, Monaghan were turned over in Roscommon last Sunday.

Today, they welcome last year’s beaten league finalists Galway to Inniskeen as both sides look to close the gap on early pacesetters Kerry and Mayo.

It’s a busy day of football action with no fewer than 11 other games across the four divisions, including the meeting of Roscommon and Tyrone at Dr Hyde Park.

