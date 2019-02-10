Join us for live minute-by-minute updates of this afternoon’s action in the National Football League.
Allianz Football League fixtures
Division 1
Monaghan v Galway, 2pm
Roscommon v Tyrone, 2pm
Division 2
Clare v Cork, 2pm
Tipperary v Donegal, 2pm
Meath v Armagh, 2pm
Division 3
Offaly v Louth, 2pm
Laois v Sligo, 2pm
Carlow v Longford, 2pm
Division 4
Waterford v Derry, 12.30pm
Wicklow v Limerick, 2pm
London v Wexford, 2pm
Leitrim v Antrim, 2pm
TEAM NEWS: And here’s how Kevin Walsh’s visitors are shaping up.
Galway
1. Ruairi Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdowngaa)
3. Johnny Duane (St. James’)
4. David Wynne (Moycullen)
5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)
7. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)
8. Thomas Flynn (Stmarysgaa Athenry)
9. Ciarán Duggan (Annaghdown)
10. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
11. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)
12. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)
13. Padraig Cunningham (Headford)
14. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)
15. Antoine Ó Laoi (Spiddal)
TEAM NEWS: That game in Inniskeen will be our feature match here this afternoon, and here’s how the teams will line out. Conor McManus, wearing 24, starts for the hosts.
Monaghan
1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)
2. Kieran Duffy (Latton)
3. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)
4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)
5. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)
6. Barry Kerr (Cremartin)
7. Colin Walshe (capt, Doohamlet)
8. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)
17. Vinny Corey (Clontibret)
10. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)
11. Dermot Malone (Castleblaney)
12. Fintan Kelly (Clones)
13. Shane Carey (Scotstown)
14. Jack McCarron (Currin)
24. Conor McManus (Clontibret)
After kicking off the new league campaign with a perfect start against the Dubs, Monaghan were turned over in Roscommon last Sunday.
Today, they welcome last year’s beaten league finalists Galway to Inniskeen as both sides look to close the gap on early pacesetters Kerry and Mayo.
It’s a busy day of football action with no fewer than 11 other games across the four divisions, including the meeting of Roscommon and Tyrone at Dr Hyde Park.
We’ll have all of the major updates from across the country throughout this afternoon so stay right here.
