Simon Harris says 'careful consideration' was given to Palestinian GAA team's visa applications

TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has said “careful consideration” was given to a number of Palestinian visa applications who wished to travel to Ireland for a GAA tour this month.

As reported by The Journal yesterday, the group has been informed by the Irish Immigration Service that their visa applications have been refused due to “insufficient documentation”.

The GAA Palestine group, which helped to lodge the visa applications for 47 Palestinians who belong to sports clubs in the West Bank, has said they are shocked by the decision, and have refuted that any of the requested documentation was not provided.

GAA Palestine had plans in place for 47 Palestinians to travel here, including 33 children aged between 9 and 16 years of age.

A total of 152 families in Ireland had signed up to host the group as they were to travel around Ireland.

The tour was due to kick off on 18 July, and it had garnered major support from Irish host families who were to welcome the Palestinians into their homes, and from clubs that have been fundraising to help finance the trip.

Asked about the matter in the Dáil this morning, Harris said the government does not doubt the “good faith” of those organising these events, but added that there are many factors which must be considered before a visa can be granted.

“Unfortunately, not all people will be able to demonstrate that they satisfy the conditions to be granted a visa to come to Ireland. The granting of a visa is a very important legal document in our migration system.

Advertisement

“There was a request for 47 people to travel to Ireland from Palestine. 33 of these were children who were not traveling the company of their parents.

“And these applications were given very careful consideration, and like I say, a visa officer has to be satisfied that children are traveling under the company of their parents or an appropriate guardian. Additional documents, such as birth certs, consent letters are regularly requested to establish the relationship,” said the Tánaiste.

He added that an appeals process is now underway.

‘Devastated’

Organisers behind the tour have said that they are “devastated” and they have disputed that the department did not have all the documentation required to approve the visa applications, which they claim were submitted in mid-May.

GAA Palestine said in a statement this morning that it is “deeply disappointed and shocked” by the recent decision to refuse the visas, stating that comprehensive documentation and detailed plans about the various visits to GAA clubs across Ireland were submitted.

“Contrary to the information communicated in recent correspondence, Irish immigration officials have claimed that the visa applications were refused due to ‘insufficient documentation’.

“We understand from letters sent by the Irish Embassy in Israel that the reason cited was a lack of detailed itineraries and financial arrangements — information that had been provided with the application. In fact, GAA Palestine was under the impression that all necessary documentation and information had been provided and met the requirements for visa approval as stated by the Irish Embassy in Israel,” said the group.

Steven Redmond, chairperson of GAA Palestine, expressed his profound dismay stating that just seven days before these young boys and girls were meant to leave the West Bank, they are now being told that additional documentation is now required.

“We went as far as sending a volunteer to the West Bank to assist with additional documentation that was requested as part of our application,” he said.

He said GAA Palestine remains committed to collaborating closely with the Department of Justice to resolve this matter swiftly.

“We have a dedicated team of volunteers ready to respond and take immediate action,” he added.

GAA Palestine has now called on the Irish authorities to reconsider the decision stating that the unfortunate setback “will not deter us”.

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy is one of a number of opposition TDs who has hit out at the decision.

He has called on the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan to intervene to review the “inexplicable decision”.

“We are talking about 33 children aged 9 to 16 years of age and their adult chaperones who intended to play GAA and visit a beach and Croke Park.

“It is incomprehensible that a resolution could not be found to address any issues with visa applications. I had written to both the Justice Minister, Jim O’Callaghan, and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Harris, three weeks ago urging them to ensure that the visa process was concluded swiftly. Neither Minister replied to me,” he added.

The department must work with GAA Palestine to make a success of this incredible opportunity for cultural exchange, he said.

With original reporting by Eimer McAuley.

Written by Christina Finn and posted on TheJournal.ie