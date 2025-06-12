Limerick, Donegal and Waterford stars win Player of the Month awards

WATERFORD DUO NIAMH Rockett and Kellyann Hogan are the May winners of the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month awards for camogie and football, with Limerick captain Cian Lynch and the Donegal great Michael Murphy taking the men’s honours.

Rockett starred as Waterford recorded their first-ever senior camogie championship win over Kilkenny in Nowlan Park. Having taken over free-taking duties, she scored nine of the Déise’s 17 points, three of those in the final minutes to seal the historic victory.

Hogan was a leading light for the county’s ladies football team, who have been making waves in recent weeks. She scored 0-10 combined in two Munster championship games against Kerry, running the All-Ireland champions close in the round-robin and again in the final. The Ballymacarbry ace also excelled against Cork, clipping 0-3.

Lynch delivered several commanding performances for Limerick in the Munster senior hurling championship, before their seven in-a-row bid came to an end after a dramatic decider defeat to Cork last weekend.

In May, the Treaty talisman was Man of the Match against Waterford, capping a skillful display with 0-3, while he also lit up the round-robin win over Cork.

And Murphy was also recognised for his exploits last month, Donegal’s Ulster final win over Armagh the highlight. His inter-county return hit new heights as he proved the difference maker in a repeat of last year’s decider, scoring three points and creating many more in a towering individual display.

Murphy followed it up with 0-8 against Tyrone in Donegal’s All-Ireland SFC opener.

Elsewhere, Westmeath star Sarah Dillon was named The Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for May 2025. The The Milltown forward scored 1-4 in the Leinster intermediate final win over Laois, while she hit six points from play against Wexford in the semi-final.