Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

Mattie Donnelly, Conor Cooney and TJ Reid are in actin this weekend.

WE’RE INTO SEPTEMBER and the majority of county championships are entering the business end of matters.

This weekend there are county hurling quarter-finals taking place across Kilkenny, Galway and Limerick, while the Tipperary championship is down to the final four.

On the football front, it’s semi-final weekend in both Tyrone and Roscommon.

RTÉ will have live coverage of both games in Tyrone on Saturday, while TG4 will be broadcasting from Roscommon and Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon. County boards around the country are supplying coverage as well.

Here’s a list of the senior action you can take in.

Thursday 3 September

Leinster

Laois GAA TV will air coverage of Emo v O’Dempsey’s in the SFC round 2 at 7.30pm.

Friday 4 September

Leinster

Another Laois SFC tie on offer as The Heath clash with Graiguecullen at 7.30pm.

In Carlow, Pairc TV will air the SFC tie between Eire Og and Bagenalstown Gaels at 7.30pm.

Saturday 5 September

Ulster

The RTÉ cameras are in Omagh for a Tyrone SFC semi-final double-header. Trillick play Coalisland at 5.30pm and Dungannon face Errigal Ciaran at 7.30pm.

Leinster

The round 2 football action in Laois continues with live streaming of Stradbally v St Joseph’s at 3pm, champions Portlaoise v Portarlington at 5pm and Ballylinan v Rosenallis at 7pm.

Carlow GAA are streaming Old Leighlin and Tinryland in the SFC at 7pm.

The first Wicklow SFC semi-final between Avondale and Tinahely will be aired at 5.30pm.

In Offaly, the SHC refixed game between Birr and Seir Kieran will be streamed at 3.30pm.

Connacht

There are two Galway SHC quarter-final ties to be covered with St Thomas against Killimordaly at 2.30pm and Cappataggle against Ahascragh/Fohenagh at 5.30pm.

In Sligo the SFC game being streamed involves Drumcliffe/Rosses Point v Coolera/Strandhill at 6.30pm.

Munster