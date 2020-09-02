Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

WE’RE INTO SEPTEMBER and the majority of county championships are entering the business end of matters.
This weekend there are county hurling quarter-finals taking place across Kilkenny, Galway and Limerick, while the Tipperary championship is down to the final four.
On the football front, it’s semi-final weekend in both Tyrone and Roscommon.
RTÉ will have live coverage of both games in Tyrone on Saturday, while TG4 will be broadcasting from Roscommon and Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon. County boards around the country are supplying coverage as well.
Here’s a list of the senior action you can take in.
Thursday 3 September
Leinster
Laois GAA TV will air coverage of Emo v O’Dempsey’s in the SFC round 2 at 7.30pm.
Friday 4 September
Leinster
Another Laois SFC tie on offer as The Heath clash with Graiguecullen at 7.30pm.
In Carlow, Pairc TV will air the SFC tie between Eire Og and Bagenalstown Gaels at 7.30pm.
Saturday 5 September
Ulster
The RTÉ cameras are in Omagh for a Tyrone SFC semi-final double-header. Trillick play Coalisland at 5.30pm and Dungannon face Errigal Ciaran at 7.30pm.
Leinster
The round 2 football action in Laois continues with live streaming of Stradbally v St Joseph’s at 3pm, champions Portlaoise v Portarlington at 5pm and Ballylinan v Rosenallis at 7pm.
Carlow GAA are streaming Old Leighlin and Tinryland in the SFC at 7pm.
The first Wicklow SFC semi-final between Avondale and Tinahely will be aired at 5.30pm.
In Offaly, the SHC refixed game between Birr and Seir Kieran will be streamed at 3.30pm.
Connacht
There are two Galway SHC quarter-final ties to be covered with St Thomas against Killimordaly at 2.30pm and Cappataggle against Ahascragh/Fohenagh at 5.30pm.
In Sligo the SFC game being streamed involves Drumcliffe/Rosses Point v Coolera/Strandhill at 6.30pm.
Munster
Clare GAA TV will broadcast live coverage of the SHC quarter-final clash between Eire Og and Feakle at 5pm.
The Tipperary SHC semi-final schedule begins with Loughmore-Castleiney v Nenagh Eire Og at 5.30pm. Also in the Premier County, the SFC semi-final between Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Clonmel Commercials will be streamed free of charge at 4.30pm.
The Limerick SHC quarter-final action commences with a live stream available for Na Piarsaigh v Ballybrown at 7pm.
The Kerry SHC semi-finals will get live coverage for the Abbeydorney-Kilmoyley (2pm) and Causeway-Ballyduff (4pm) ties.
Ulster
In Donegal there are two SFC quarter-final games being broadcast as Noamh Conaill face Glenfin at 3.30pm and Kilcar play St Michael’s at 6.30pm.
Sunday 6 September
Leinster
Laois GAA TV’s Sunday slate features Ballyroan Abbey v Ballyfin at 2pm, Arles-Killeen v Arles Kilcruise at 4pm and Killeshin v Courtwood at 6pm.
The senior football ties on offer in Carlow via Pairc TV are Rathvilly v Palatine at 1.30pm and O’Hanrahans v Mount Leinster Rangers at 6pm.
Longford GAA TV will broadcast the SFC semi-finals of Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels at 12.30pm and St Columba’s Mullinalaghta v Colmcille at 5.30pm.
TG4′s first live game of the day comes from the Kilkenny SHC quarter-final as Clara face All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks at 2pm.
The games on the agenda in the Offaly SFC are Cappincur v Rhode and Clara v Tullamore at 4pm, with both streamed live.
There’s a SHC semi-final double-header on offer as Dubs TV have live coverage of Lucan Sarsfields v Cuala at 2pm and Ballyboden St Enda’s v Na Fianna at 4.30pm.
Wicklow GAA TV will have live coverage of the SFC semi-final between Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney and Baltinglass at 5.30pm.
Connacht
The TG4 cameras are in Roscommon for the SFC semi-final between Clann na nGael clash and Padraig Pearses at 3.50pm. The earlier semi-final between St Brigid’s and Boyle at 1pm will be on Roscommon GAA TV.
There’s more senior hurling action being covered in Galway as Kilnadeema-Leitrim play Kinvara at 12pm, Loughrea clash with Liam Mellows at 2.30pm and Turloughmore meet Sarsfields at 5.30pm.
In Sligo it’s Tourlestrane v St.Mary’s at 4pm in the second SFC semi-final.
Munster
Tipperary GAA TV will stream the second SHC semi-final between Drom-Inch and Kildangan at 5.30pm.
Limerick GAA TV will show the quarter-final tie between Doon and South Liberties at 1pm.
In Cork the Premier SFC meetings of Douglas v Nemo Rangers at 2pm and O’Donovan Rossa v St Michael’s at 4pm will be broadcast live by the Irish Examiner.
Ulster
Donegal will air the remaining SFC quarter-finals between Gaoth Dobhair and Sean Mac Cumhaill at 3pm and St Eunan’s against Realt na Mara at 6.30pm.
Monaghan GAA TV are showing the SFC semi-finals where Scotstown face Carrickmacross at 3pm and Ballybay Pearses take on Inniskeen at 5pm.
