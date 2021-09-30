Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 30 September 2021
Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

The live TV coverage involves the Waterford hurling final and the Galway football championship.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 5:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,266 Views 0 Comments
THE BATTLE FOR Waterford hurling honours and Galway football knockout places are live on TV on Sunday, while there’s plenty of games live-streamed around the country.

pjimage (1) Patrickswell, Dromore and Ballygunner some of the clubs in the spotlight this weekend

In football the Tyrone senior championship commences as the All-Ireland winners return to club matters while it’s a big weekend of hurling in Limerick, Kilkenny Clare and Dublin.

Here’s the senior schedule that is in store.

Friday 1 October

Connacht

Mayo GAA TV have senior football action as Aghamore play Charlestown at 8pm.

Ulster

Mayobridge play Bredagh at 8.30pm in the Down senior football championship on Down GAA TV.

Saturday 2 October

Connacht

More Mayo GAA TV action with Westport meeting Castlebar Mitchels at 4pm in the senior football championship.

kevin-keane-and-lee-keegan-dejected Kevin Keane and Lee Keegan after Westport's Mayo semi-final last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

St James face Killannin at 4pm in the Galway senior football group stages, live on Beo Sport.

The first of the Leitrim SFC semi-finals is on the county’s website with Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins playing St Mary’s Kiltoghert at 4.30pm.

Leinster

In the Dublin SHC there are two matches on Dubs TV as Faughs play St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh at 3pm and Cuala meet St Brigid’s at 5pm.

The Westmeath SFC action sees Athlone meeting St Loman’s Mullingar at 4pm, live on 247.tv.

Munster

Clare senior hurling ties involve Inagh-Kilnamona v Whitegate at 2.30pm and Kilmaley v Clonlara at 5.15pm, both on Clare GAA TV.

john-conlon Clonlara's John Conlon, pictured in action for Clare. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ulster

Down SFC action as Longstone play Carryduff at 4pm, live on Down GAA TV.

Sunday 3 October

Connacht

The Galway SFC reaches the final round of group games with TG4 covering the winner-takes-all clash between Annaghdown and Claregalway at 3.45pm, a place in the quarter-finals is up for grabs.

Last Mayo SFC live tie of the weekend on Mayo GAA TV with Ballina Stephenites taking on Claremorris at 1pm.

The second of the Leitrim SFC semi-finals involves Leitrim Gaels meeting Mohill at 2.30pm.

Leinster

More Dublin SHC coverage with Craobh Chiaráin taking on Whitehall Colmcille at 2pm and Lucan Sarsfields facing St Vincent’s at 4pm, both games live on Dubs TV.

There’s two Kilkenny senior hurling games to be shown on Beo Sport – Bennettsbridge v Clara in 1pm in the league final and Erin’s Own v Tullaroan at 4pm in the championship first round.

liam-blanchfield Bennettsbridge's Liam Blanchfield (file photo). Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

In the Westmeath SFC, the clash of Caulry and Moate All Whites at 4pm is live on 247.tv.

Munster

The Waterford senior hurling final is live on TG4 at 2pm, champions Ballygunner meeting Roanmore, contesting their first decider since 1990.

The Limerick SHC quarter-finals sees Kilmallock play South Liberties at 2pm and Adare meet Patrickswell at 4pm, both games live on Limerick GAA TV.

The Tipperary SFC tie covered by the county’s website sees Moyne-Templetuohy play Ballyporeen at 3pm.

In Cork, it’s UCC against Duhallow in the senior football championship colleges-divisional play-off at 7.45pm, the Irish Examiner live-streaming this one. 

Finally in Clare, the senior hurling action involves Broadford v Crusheen at 12pm and Ballyea v Cratloe at 2.45pm, both on Clare GAA TV.

Ulster

Action from Down as Portaferry meet Ballycran at 4pm in the senior hurling championship while Clonduff face Warrenpoint at 7.15pm in a senior football encounter, both live on Down GAA TV.

All-Ireland winners Tyrone turn to local matters with senior football ties – Ardboe v Dromore at 3pm and Derrylaughan v Moy at 6.30pm – live on Beo Sport.

