Two Championship debutants for Mayo, Kerry unchanged for opening round-robin clash

JAMES CARR WILL start at full-forward for Mayo in Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC Round 1 clash against Kerry.

Carr’s return in place of Tommy Conroy is one of three changes made by Kevin McStay ahead of the trip to Killarney.

The Mayo boss also hands out two Championship debuts in his full-back line with David McBrien and Sam Callinan both making their bow.

Meanwhile, Jack O’Connor has stuck with the same Kerry starting XV that ran out 14-point winners against Clare in the Munster football final two Sundays ago.

Killian Spillane, who came off the bench to score a point against Clare, is ruled out with an ankle injury suffered in training while Pa Warren and Dylan Geaney also miss out on the matchday 26.

They’re replaced on the panel by the fit-again Paul Murphy, who missed the Munster final with a hamstring injury, while Donal O’Sullivan and Ronan Buckley also return.

Throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium is at 3pm on Saturday, with the game live on GAAGO.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14. David Clifford (Fossa – captain), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 4. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels – captain), 6. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport), 11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. James Carr (Ardagh), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Meanwhile, in the Leinster senior hurling championship, Paddy Deegan returns in midfield when Kilkenny face Dublin in Nowlan Park on Saturday evening

Deegan’s inclusion is the only change made by Derek Lyng to the side which ran out comfortable winners against Antrim two Sundays ago, with the Cats boss also able to call upon both Conor Fogarty and Billy Drennan who are named among the substitutes.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale), 7. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale)

8. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale), 9. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

10. Tom Phelan (Conahy), 11. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan)

13. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale – captain)