Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

There's plenty GAA club action to get stuck into this weekend.

THERE’S ANOTHER HECTIC weekend of GAA club action in store around the country this weekend.

There’s live games on TV from the Down and Dublin football championships, another deferred game in Dublin and live hurling action from Tipperary.

The attendance restrictions remain as a barrier to fans attending so the coverage of TG4, RTÉ and county boards are crucial for fans in different counties.

Here’s a list of the senior action you can take in.

Friday 14 August

Connacht

The Galway SFC action commences with Barna against Salthill-Knocknacarra in a meeting of near neighbours at 7pm.

Leinster

The Kilkenny SHL tie live-streamed involves city rivals James Stephens against O’Loughlin Gaels at 7pm while the Longford SFC match is Fr Manning Gaels v Carrickedmond at 8pm.

Munster

In Kerry the SHC starts with Ballyheigue v Ballyduff at 6.30pm being live-streamed by the county board.

Ulster

The live TG4 game comes from the Down senior football championship with 2020 All-Ireland club finalists Kilcoo taking on Mayobridge at 7.30pm.

In the Cavan SFC there will be a live-stream of Mullahoran v Castlerahan at 8.15pm while Tyrone GAA TV are showing Killyclogher v Carrickmore at 7.45pm.

Saturday 15 August

Connacht

The Roscommon SFC game being live-streamed is Boyle against Michael Glaveys at 5pm.

In Galway there are senior football games in the spotlight with St Michael’s v An Spidéal at 3.30pm and Annaghdown v Moycullen at 6.30pm.

Leinster

The RTÉ live double-bill is from the Dublin SFC with the games in Parnell Park as last year’s beaten finalists Thomas Davis go up against Ballymun Kickhams at 5.30pm and St Vincent’s square off with Clontarf at 7.30pm.

There are two Kilkenny SHL matches being covered with Erins Own taking on Dicksboro at 12pm and Graigue-Ballycallan facing Mullinavat at 3.30pm.

In Wicklow the county board are covering the SHC game involving Kiltegan v Carnew Emmets at 6.30pm. The Longford SFC clashes being streamed involve Granard v Abbeylara at 7pm and Clonguish v Mostrim at 6.30pm.

Munster

The Cork senior football coverage comes from the ‘A’ grade with the Irish Examiner streaming Éire Óg v Mallow at 7.30pm. The Kerry SHC action continues with Kilmoyley v St Brendan’s at 6pm being covered.

The Tipperary county board are live-streaming two SHC games with Drom-Inch playing Kiladangan at 2.30pm and Killenaule facing Ballingarry at 7pm.

The Waterford senior hurling quarter-final coverage with Nemeton begins with Roanmore taking on Passage at 2.30pm and Ballygunner facing Fourmilewater at 6.30pm.

Clare GAA TV are showing the senior football tie involving St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay and Doonbeg at 6.15pm while Limerick GAA TV will be focusing on a football clash as well with Newcastlewest taking on Dromcollogher-Broadford at 7pm.

Ulster

Armagh TV will broadcast Madden v Pearse Ógs in the senior football championship at 7pm. The Cavan SFC coverage involves Shercock v Lavey at 7pm.

Tyrone GAA TV are broadcasting two senior football games – Loughmacrory v Dungannon at 4.30pm and Ardboe v Donaghmore at 7pm.

Sunday

Connacht

The senior football weekend listings in Galway are completed with Milltown facing St James at 1pm and Caherlistrane taking on Claregalway at 5pm.

Leinster

TG4 are providing deferred Dublin SFC coverage from 4.15pm as Raheny go up against St Oliver Plunkett’s at Parnell Park.

Wexford GAA TV will be taking in Glynn-Barntown v Shelmaliers at 2pm and Oulart-the-Ballagh v Naomh Eanna at 6pm in the senior hurling championship semi-finals.

There are two Wicklow SHC ties being broadcast in Avondale v Glenealy at 1pm and Bray Emmets v Éire Óg Greystones at 4pm while a pair of Carlow SHC games see St Mullin’s v Mount Leinster Rangers at 1.30pm and Bagenalstown Gaels v Naomh Eoin at 6pm.

The Louth SFC schedule on Lú TV is senior football clashes with O’Connells against Dundalk Gaels at 3pm and Newtown Blues facing Mattock Rangers at 7pm.

Munster

The TG4 cameras are in Tipperary for the senior hurling meeting of Loughmore-Castleiney v Kilruane MacDonaghs at 2.30pm while the county board are streaming Borris-Ileigh v Upperchurch-Drombane at 6pm.

The remaining two Waterford SHC quarter-finals are covered with De La Salle v Mount Sion at 2pm and Lismore v Abbeyside at 6.15pm.

The Cork Premier SFC tie being shown by the Irish Examiner is the West Cork clash of Newcestown and Castlehaven at 2pm. There are two Kerry SHC ties being broadcast with Lixnaw v Abbeydorney at 1.30pm and Causeway v Crotta O’Neill’s at 6pm.

And the Clare GAA TV game is Éire Óg Ennis v Kilmurry-Ibrickane in the senior football championship at 1.45pm.

Ulster

There are two senior football ties on Armagh TV with Mullaghbawn v Crossmaglen at 1.30pm and Killeavy v Armagh Harps at 5pm.

There will be three senior football games on Tyrone GAA TV with Moy taking on Derrylaughan at 2pm, Omagh v Dromore at 4.30pm and Errigal Ciaran facing Pomeroy at 7pm.

