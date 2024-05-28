Advertisement
Ryan O’Donoghue of Mayo in action against Roscommon. James Lawlor/INPHO
9 GAA games live on TV and streaming - this week's schedule

Plenty for fans to enjoy this week.
11.56am, 28 May 2024
NINE GAMES ARE covered live next weekend as part of the GAA televised and livestreaming coverage.

Next Saturday there are two All-Ireland senior football ties live on GAAGO  as Roscommon play Mayo and Cavan entertain Dublin. The All-Ireland U20 hurling final sees Offaly meet Tipperary on TG4.

On Sunday, the two games on RTÉ in the football championship are Meath against Kerry, and Derry against Armagh. GAAGO have the Tailteann Cup meeting of Sligo and Antrim.

The finals of the Christy Ring Cup, Nickey Rackard Cup, and Lory Meagher Cup competitions are all on Spórt TG4 YouTube from Croke Park.

Here’s the full list of next weekend’s fixtures.

Saturday 1 June

All-Ireland senior football championship 

Group 3: Cork v Donegal, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2.30pm.

Group 2: Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 5pm – GAAGO.

Group 2: Cavan v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm - GAAGO.

daire-o-baoill-with-colm-ocallaghan Donegal's Daire Ó Baoill with Colm O'Callaghan of Cork. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

All-Ireland U20 hurling final

Offaly v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park, 7.15pm - TG4.

Tailteann Cup

Group 1: Longford v Waterford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2pm; Kildare v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 6pm.

Group 2: Wexford v Tipperary, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3.30pm.

Group 3: Fermanagh v Laois, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3.45pm; Wicklow v Carlow, Parnell Park, 3.45pm. 

Group 4: Limerick v London, Parnell Park, 1.30pm.

All-Ireland senior camogie championship

Group 1: Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park, 2pm; Waterford v Limerick, Walsh Park, 2pm; Derry v Tipperry, Owenbeg, 2pm.

Group 2: Down v Cork, Páirc Esler, Newry, 1pm; Wexford v Galway, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, 2pm; Dublin v Clare, St Peregrine’s GAA, 4pm.

Sunday 2 June

All-Ireland senior football championship 

Group 3: Tyrone v Clare, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 1.30pm.

Group 4: Meath v Kerry, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm - RTÉ 2.

Group 1: Westmeath v Galway, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3pm. 

jonathan-lynam-and-shane-walsh Shane Walsh in action for Galway against Westmeath. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Group 4: Monaghan v Louth, Clones, 3.30pm.

Group 1: Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Tailteann Cup

Group 4: Down v Offaly, Kingspan Breffni, 1.45pm. 

Group 2: Sligo v Antrim, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm - GAA GO.

Christy Ring Cup final

Derry v Kildare, Croke Park, 2.15pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

brian-dowling Kildare manager Brian Dowling. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Nickey Rackard Cup final

Donegal v Mayo, Croke Park, 4.15pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Lory Meagher Cup final

Fermanagh v Longford, Croke Park, 12.15pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Monday 3 June

All-Ireland minor hurling quarter-finals

Galway v Dublin, Venue TBC, 2pm.  

Clare v Wexford, Venue TBC, 2pm.

