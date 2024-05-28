9 GAA games live on TV and streaming - this week's schedule

NINE GAMES ARE covered live next weekend as part of the GAA televised and livestreaming coverage.
Next Saturday there are two All-Ireland senior football ties live on GAAGO as Roscommon play Mayo and Cavan entertain Dublin. The All-Ireland U20 hurling final sees Offaly meet Tipperary on TG4.
On Sunday, the two games on RTÉ in the football championship are Meath against Kerry, and Derry against Armagh. GAAGO have the Tailteann Cup meeting of Sligo and Antrim.
The finals of the Christy Ring Cup, Nickey Rackard Cup, and Lory Meagher Cup competitions are all on Spórt TG4 YouTube from Croke Park.
Here’s the full list of next weekend’s fixtures.
Saturday 1 June
All-Ireland senior football championship
Group 3: Cork v Donegal, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2.30pm.
Group 2: Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 5pm – GAAGO.
Group 2: Cavan v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm - GAAGO.
All-Ireland U20 hurling final
Offaly v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park, 7.15pm - TG4.
Tailteann Cup
Group 1: Longford v Waterford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2pm; Kildare v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 6pm.
Group 2: Wexford v Tipperary, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3.30pm.
Group 3: Fermanagh v Laois, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3.45pm; Wicklow v Carlow, Parnell Park, 3.45pm.
Group 4: Limerick v London, Parnell Park, 1.30pm.
All-Ireland senior camogie championship
Group 1: Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park, 2pm; Waterford v Limerick, Walsh Park, 2pm; Derry v Tipperry, Owenbeg, 2pm.
Group 2: Down v Cork, Páirc Esler, Newry, 1pm; Wexford v Galway, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, 2pm; Dublin v Clare, St Peregrine’s GAA, 4pm.
*****
Sunday 2 June
All-Ireland senior football championship
Group 3: Tyrone v Clare, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 1.30pm.
Group 4: Meath v Kerry, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm - RTÉ 2.
Group 1: Westmeath v Galway, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3pm.
Group 4: Monaghan v Louth, Clones, 3.30pm.
Group 1: Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, 4pm - RTÉ 2.
Tailteann Cup
Group 4: Down v Offaly, Kingspan Breffni, 1.45pm.
Group 2: Sligo v Antrim, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm - GAA GO.
Christy Ring Cup final
Derry v Kildare, Croke Park, 2.15pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Nickey Rackard Cup final
Donegal v Mayo, Croke Park, 4.15pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Lory Meagher Cup final
Fermanagh v Longford, Croke Park, 12.15pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
*****
Monday 3 June
All-Ireland minor hurling quarter-finals
Galway v Dublin, Venue TBC, 2pm.
Clare v Wexford, Venue TBC, 2pm.