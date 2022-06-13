Membership : Access or Sign Up
8 games live in next weekend's GAA TV and livestreaming coverage

Plenty to enjoy this week for GAA fans.

Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
THERE’S PLENTY LIVE GAA action to enjoy on TV and live-streaming platforms this week.

Eight games are down for decision across the All-Ireland senior and minor hurling championships, the Tailteann Cup and the All-Ireland ladies senior football championship.

RTÉ have Saturday’s hurling quarter-final ties live from Thurles and Sunday’s football semi-final clashes live from Croke Park.

TG4 have the minor hurling semi-final on Friday night and Sunday afternoon’s ladies football double-header from Longford. Their YouTube channel will livestream the second minor hurling semi-final on Sunday.

Here’s the full list of coverage this weekend:

Friday

  • 7.30pm: TG4 – Offaly v Clare – All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final.

Saturday

  • 1.45pm: RTÉ 2 – Galway v Cork – All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final.
  • 3.45pm: RTÉ 2 – Clare v Wexford – All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final. 

Sunday

  • 1.45pm: RTÉ 2 – Sligo v Cavan – Tailteann Cup semi-final.
  • 1.45pm: TG4 – Cavan v Mayo -  All-Ireland ladies football senior championship.
  • 2pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Tipperary v Galway – All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final.
  • 3.45pm: TG4 – Armagh v Meath – All-Ireland ladies football senior championship.
  • 4pm: RTÉ 2 – Westmeath v Offaly – Tailteann Cup semi-final.

