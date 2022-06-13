8 games live in next weekend's GAA TV and livestreaming coverage

THERE’S PLENTY LIVE GAA action to enjoy on TV and live-streaming platforms this week.

Eight games are down for decision across the All-Ireland senior and minor hurling championships, the Tailteann Cup and the All-Ireland ladies senior football championship.

RTÉ have Saturday’s hurling quarter-final ties live from Thurles and Sunday’s football semi-final clashes live from Croke Park.

TG4 have the minor hurling semi-final on Friday night and Sunday afternoon’s ladies football double-header from Longford. Their YouTube channel will livestream the second minor hurling semi-final on Sunday.

Here’s the full list of coverage this weekend:

Friday

7.30pm: TG4 – Offaly v Clare – All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final.

Saturday

1.45pm: RTÉ 2 – Galway v Cork – All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final.

3.45pm: RTÉ 2 – Clare v Wexford – All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final.

Sunday

1.45pm: RTÉ 2 – Sligo v Cavan – Tailteann Cup semi-final.

1.45pm: TG4 – Cavan v Mayo - All-Ireland ladies football senior championship.

2pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Tipperary v Galway – All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final.

3.45pm: TG4 – Armagh v Meath – All-Ireland ladies football senior championship.