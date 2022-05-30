8 games live as part of this week's GAA TV and streaming coverage

Limerick, Mayo and Galway all in action next weekend.

Limerick, Mayo and Galway all in action next weekend.

THE LEINSTER AND Munster hurling finals are two of the standout fixtures in an action-packed GAA schedule next weekend.

Both matches are live on RTÉ 2 with Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Clare all in action. The same station has the Joe McDonagh Cup final as Kerry play Antrim and the All-Ireland football qualifier involving Armagh and Tyrone.

Before that there is the Mayo-Monaghan qualifier live on Sky Sports, while GAAGO have the clashes of Cork against Louth and Clare against Meath.

Midweek there is underage football action from Páirc Uí Rinn on TG4 as the minor footballers of Cork and Kerry play.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Wednesday

7.30pm: TG4 – Cork v Kerry – Munster minor football final.

Saturday

2pm: GAAG0 – Cork v Louth – All-Ireland senior football qualifier.

4pm: Sky Sports Arena – Mayo v Monaghan – All-Ireland senior football qualifier.

4.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Antrim v Kerry – Joe McDonagh Cup final.

5pm: GAAGO – Clare v Meath – All-Ireland senior football qualifier.

7pm: RTÉ 2 – Galway v Kilkenny – Leinster senior hurling final.

Sunday

1.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Armagh v Tyrone - All-Ireland senior football qualifier.

4pm: RTÉ 2 - Clare v Limerick – Munster senior hurling final.