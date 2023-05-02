9 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA inter-county schedule

NINE GAMES WILL be broadcast live on TV and streaming services in this week’s GAA inter-county fixtures programme.

GAAGO have three provincial senior hurling championship games live next weekend from Croke Park, Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Corrigan Park.

RTÉ’s Sunday double-bill sees the Connacht football final in Castlebar and the Munster football final in Limerick both covered.

TG4 have the All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals live next Saturday, while the Munster minor hurling semi-final is on tonight and the All-Ireland U20B hurling final is being covered next Saturday.

Here’s the list of games being covered and the remainder of the week’s inter-county action.

Tuesday

Munster minor hurling semi-final

6pm: Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, Ennis – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Wednesday

Leinster minor football preliminary quarter-finals

7pm: Wicklow v Louth, Aughrim.

7.30pm: Wexford v Laois, Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Friday

Connacht minor football round 4

7pm:Leitrim v Mayo, Carrick-on-Shannon.

7pm: Sligo v Roscommon, Markievicz Park.

Saturday

All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals

4.45pm: Kerry v Sligo, Pearse Stadium, Salthill – TG4.

7pm: Down v Kildare, Parnell Park - TG4.

Leinster senior hurling championship round 3

5pm: Dublin v Wexford, Croke Park – GAAGO

6pm: Westmeath v Galway, Mullingar.

Munster senior hurling championship round 3

7pm: Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – GAAGO

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4

2.30pm: Laois v Kildare, Portlaoise.

All-Ireland U20B hurling final

2.45pm: Derry v Roscommon, Croke Park – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Ulster minor football championship round 5

1pm: Monaghan v Donegal, Clones; Derry v Fermanagh, Owenbeg.

Sunday

Connacht senior football final

1.45pm: Galway v Sligo, Castlebar – RTÉ 2.

Leinster senior hurling championship round 3

2pm: Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park, Belfast – GAAGO

Munster senior football final

4pm: Kerry v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, Limerick – RTÉ 2.

Joe McDonagh Cup round 4