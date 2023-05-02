9 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA inter-county schedule

NINE GAMES WILL be broadcast live on TV and streaming services in this week’s GAA inter-county fixtures programme.
GAAGO have three provincial senior hurling championship games live next weekend from Croke Park, Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Corrigan Park.
RTÉ’s Sunday double-bill sees the Connacht football final in Castlebar and the Munster football final in Limerick both covered.
TG4 have the All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals live next Saturday, while the Munster minor hurling semi-final is on tonight and the All-Ireland U20B hurling final is being covered next Saturday.
Here’s the list of games being covered and the remainder of the week’s inter-county action.
Tuesday
Munster minor hurling semi-final
- 6pm: Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, Ennis – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Wednesday
Leinster minor football preliminary quarter-finals
- 7pm: Wicklow v Louth, Aughrim.
- 7.30pm: Wexford v Laois, Chadwicks Wexford Park.
Friday
Connacht minor football round 4
- 7pm:Leitrim v Mayo, Carrick-on-Shannon.
- 7pm: Sligo v Roscommon, Markievicz Park.
Saturday
All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals
- 4.45pm: Kerry v Sligo, Pearse Stadium, Salthill – TG4.
- 7pm: Down v Kildare, Parnell Park - TG4.
Leinster senior hurling championship round 3
- 5pm: Dublin v Wexford, Croke Park – GAAGO
- 6pm: Westmeath v Galway, Mullingar.
Munster senior hurling championship round 3
- 7pm: Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – GAAGO
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4
- 2.30pm: Laois v Kildare, Portlaoise.
All-Ireland U20B hurling final
- 2.45pm: Derry v Roscommon, Croke Park – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Ulster minor football championship round 5
- 1pm: Monaghan v Donegal, Clones; Derry v Fermanagh, Owenbeg.
Sunday
Connacht senior football final
- 1.45pm: Galway v Sligo, Castlebar – RTÉ 2.
Leinster senior hurling championship round 3
- 2pm: Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park, Belfast – GAAGO
Munster senior football final
- 4pm: Kerry v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, Limerick – RTÉ 2.
Joe McDonagh Cup round 4
- 1pm: Offaly v Kerry, Tullamore
- 2pm: Down v Carlow, Ballycran