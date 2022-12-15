GAAGO will broadcast 38 Championship games live in 2023

GAAGO HAS UNVEILED its exclusive 2023 GAA Championship broadcast schedule, presentation team and pricing.

After eight years of serving the GAA’s international fan base, next year’s entry into the domestic Irish market represents a huge growth step for the online streaming platform.

Fans will access 38 live or on-demand matches in HD quality for a launch price of €59 up until 31 December before it moves to €79.

Individual pay-per-game matches will be available for €12, a ‘3-for-2’ bundle deal will cost €24 and GAA members will receive 10% off any full price (€79) subscription. GAA clubs will be able to avail of a group pass for €150.

The subscription service will provide live action from every Provincial Championship and the football All-Ireland series to viewers in Ireland and around the world for 18 match days across 11 weekends.

Within the 38-game schedule twenty-two Sam Maguire cup, nine Liam MacCarthy cup and seven Tailteann Cup matches will be streamed.

Some weekends will see matches shown on both Saturday and Sunday with simultaneous live feeds occurring on certain dates.

Former Sky Sports host Gráinne McElwain will anchor pre-match, half-time and post-match discussion alongside a brand-new analysis team led by Donegal All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy, Kerry’s five-time All-Ireland winner Marc Ó Sé and seven-time All-Ireland winner with the Dublin footballers Paddy Andrews.

Live hurling match analysis will come from All-Star Limerick All-Ireland winner Séamus Hickey, nine-time Kilkenny All-Ireland winner Tommy Walsh and Cork All-Ireland winner and dual star Eoin Cadogan.

Coverage will receive full outside broadcast treatment for at least 25 games. The GAAGO.ie website supports virtually all internet-enabled devices and matches can be cast to a TV screen using the GAAGO iOS and Android apps.