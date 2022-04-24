Jesus insists he is 'no Aguero' as City future now looks uncertain

GABRIEL JESUS INSISTED he was no Sergio Aguero after hitting four goals in Manchester City’s 5-1 demolition of relegation-threatened Watford yesterday.

The Brazilian also set up the other for Rodri as leaders City clocked up an emphatic win to maintain the advantage in the Premier League title race.

Jesus was once tipped as the long-term successor to Aguero, City’s record goalscorer who left the club last year, after arriving as a precocious teenager in 2016.

Advertisement

It has not turned out that way with Jesus, now 25, no longer considered an out-and-out centre forward or an automatic starter.

Yet, with his unselfish play, he has repeatedly proved his value to the squad and did so again – in a perfect riposte to recent speculation about his future – with his virtuoso display against the Hornets.

Jesus said: “I’m very happy because I’m here to try to score goals to help with goals.

I’ve said before, I’m not Aguero but I know I can help my team. Aguero is a legend, one of the best players in City’s history, but I try to help as well.

“It was a great performance from everyone. We changed some players but stayed with the same quality, with the same energy.

“That’s the talent we have, amazing players. It’s very difficult to play here. You have to stay on a high level to get the chance. That’s the challenge.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Jesus is contracted until the end of next season but his future had been cast into doubt following strong reports this week linking City with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The result over Watford took City, who now have just five games remaining, another step closer to retaining their title.

Jesus said: “Now is the most important part of the season. The final games will decide the trophies. We have to play as a final every game.”