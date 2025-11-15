Galway dominate at 2025 Camogie All-Star Awards

ALL-IRELAND champions Galway dominate the list of winners for the 2025 PwC Camogie All-Stars Awards.

Eight players from the county feature, while beaten finalists, Cork, won five All-Stars.

Tipperary and Waterford have one award each — Mairéad Eviston for the Premier County and the Déise attacker Beth Carton.

The GPA Camogie Player of the Year awards were also confirmed.

Galway’s Aoife Donohue was crowned the GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year.

Grace Teehan of Offaly was GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year.

And Laois’ Aimée Collier was named the GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year.

Galway’s Cathal Murray was rewarded with the Camogie Manager of the Year accolade after guiding the team to All-Ireland success for the third time, having previously done so in 2019 and 2021. He also helped the county claim the inaugural U23A All-Ireland title in July.

The 2025 Camogie Soaring Stars, highlighting the standout players from this year’s Premier Junior and Intermediate Championships, were also selected by the All-Stars Committee.

Players from Offaly (6), Kerry (4), Laois (3), and one each from Antrim and Down, were honoured.

2025 PwC Camogie All Stars:

Sarah Healy – Galway Shauna Healy – Galway Libby Coppinger – Cork Dervla Higgins – Galway Mairéad Eviston – Tipperary Ciara Hickey – Galway Laura Hayes – Cork Aoife Donohue – Galway Ashling Thompson – Cork Saoirse McCarthy – Cork Beth Carton – Waterford Ailish O’Reilly – Galway Niamh Mallon – Galway Carrie Dolan – Galway Amy O’Connor – Cork

2025 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars: