ALL-IRELAND champions Galway dominate the list of winners for the 2025 PwC Camogie All-Stars Awards.
Eight players from the county feature, while beaten finalists, Cork, won five All-Stars.
Tipperary and Waterford have one award each — Mairéad Eviston for the Premier County and the Déise attacker Beth Carton.
Advertisement
The GPA Camogie Player of the Year awards were also confirmed.
Galway’s Aoife Donohue was crowned the GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year.
Grace Teehan of Offaly was GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year.
And Laois’ Aimée Collier was named the GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year.
Galway’s Cathal Murray was rewarded with the Camogie Manager of the Year accolade after guiding the team to All-Ireland success for the third time, having previously done so in 2019 and 2021. He also helped the county claim the inaugural U23A All-Ireland title in July.
The 2025 Camogie Soaring Stars, highlighting the standout players from this year’s Premier Junior and Intermediate Championships, were also selected by the All-Stars Committee.
Players from Offaly (6), Kerry (4), Laois (3), and one each from Antrim and Down, were honoured.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Galway dominate at 2025 Camogie All-Star Awards
ALL-IRELAND champions Galway dominate the list of winners for the 2025 PwC Camogie All-Stars Awards.
Eight players from the county feature, while beaten finalists, Cork, won five All-Stars.
Tipperary and Waterford have one award each — Mairéad Eviston for the Premier County and the Déise attacker Beth Carton.
The GPA Camogie Player of the Year awards were also confirmed.
Galway’s Aoife Donohue was crowned the GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year.
Grace Teehan of Offaly was GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year.
And Laois’ Aimée Collier was named the GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year.
Galway’s Cathal Murray was rewarded with the Camogie Manager of the Year accolade after guiding the team to All-Ireland success for the third time, having previously done so in 2019 and 2021. He also helped the county claim the inaugural U23A All-Ireland title in July.
The 2025 Camogie Soaring Stars, highlighting the standout players from this year’s Premier Junior and Intermediate Championships, were also selected by the All-Stars Committee.
Players from Offaly (6), Kerry (4), Laois (3), and one each from Antrim and Down, were honoured.
2025 PwC Camogie All Stars:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All-Stars Awards Camogie GAA recognition Galway