Camogie Senior Player of the Year winner, Aoife Donohue of Galway. Nick Elliot/INPHO
Galway dominate at 2025 Camogie All-Star Awards

Aoife Donohue was crowned the Senior Player of the Year.
11.22pm, 15 Nov 2025

ALL-IRELAND champions Galway dominate the list of winners for the 2025 PwC Camogie All-Stars Awards.

Eight players from the county feature, while beaten finalists, Cork, won five All-Stars.

Tipperary and Waterford have one award each — Mairéad Eviston for the Premier County and the Déise attacker Beth Carton. 

The GPA Camogie Player of the Year awards were also confirmed.

Galway’s Aoife Donohue was crowned the GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year.

Grace Teehan of Offaly was GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year.

And Laois’ Aimée Collier was named the GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year.

Galway’s Cathal Murray was rewarded with the Camogie Manager of the Year accolade after guiding the team to All-Ireland success for the third time, having previously done so in 2019 and 2021. He also helped the county claim the inaugural U23A All-Ireland title in July.

The 2025 Camogie Soaring Stars, highlighting the standout players from this year’s Premier Junior and Intermediate Championships, were also selected by the All-Stars Committee.

Players from Offaly (6), Kerry (4), Laois (3), and one each from Antrim and Down, were honoured.

2025 PwC Camogie All Stars:

  1. Sarah Healy – Galway
  2. Shauna Healy – Galway
  3. Libby Coppinger – Cork
  4. Dervla Higgins – Galway
  5. Mairéad Eviston – Tipperary
  6. Ciara Hickey – Galway
  7. Laura Hayes – Cork
  8. Aoife Donohue – Galway
  9. Ashling Thompson – Cork
  10. Saoirse McCarthy – Cork
  11. Beth Carton – Waterford
  12. Ailish O’Reilly – Galway
  13. Niamh Mallon – Galway
  14. Carrie Dolan – Galway
  15. Amy O’Connor – Cork
2025 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars:
  1. Aoife Fitzgerald – Kerry
  2. Sharon Shanahan – Offaly
  3. Amy Byrne – Offaly
  4. Rachel McCarthy – Kerry
  5. Orlagh Phelan – Offaly
  6. Clodagh Tynan – Laois
  7. Dearbhla Magee – Down
  8. Patrice Diggin – Kerry
  9. Clodagh Leahy – Offaly
  10. Grace Teehan – Offaly
  11. Roisin McCormick – Antrim
  12. Gráinne Delaney – Laois
  13. Jackie Horgan – Kerry
  14. Mairéad Teehan – Offaly
  15. Aimée Collier – Laois
