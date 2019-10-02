Galway GAA 'disappointed' by Supermac's statement about sponsorship money

GALWAY GAA SAY they are “disappointed” by a statement issued by their backers Supermac’s in which they demand details on how sponsorship money was spent over the last four years.

In a statement released last night, the fast food chain said they wanted information about how almost €1.6million in sponsorship funding since 2015 had been used by the county board.

The statement also says that Supermac’s “raised financial concerns with the Galway County Board four years ago.”

In a reply statement issued to Galway Bay FM, Galway GAA said they invested “in excess of €7.4m” in their football and hurling teams over the last five seasons and that Supermac’s made a “valued contribution to this overall cost.”

They added that they would like to speak to the restaurant owner Pat McDonagh “more directly” about these issues.

“Galway GAA is disappointed with the statement, released by long-serving county sponsor, Supermacs’, last night, relating to the sponsorship of our county teams.

“The Galway County Committee acknowledges the long-standing, generous support of Pat McDonagh and Supermac’s to Galway GAA, which has been beneficial to both parties.

“Galway GAA are happy to confirm that sponsorship, contributed by Supermac’s, went towards the preparation of all our inter-county teams in both codes.

“For purposes of clarity, the board would like to point out that in excess of €7.4m has been spent by Galway GAA in the preparation of the football and hurling teams, to the highest standards, over the course of the last five seasons

Supermac’s Sponsorship has made a valued contribution to this overall cost.

“Our teams have been involved in All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in that period, ensuring long and high-profile campaigns, over the course of the summers in question.

“In addition to team preparation costs, there has also been significant capital expenditure on training facilities.”

The statement goes on to say that the county board has appointed a new Finance and Operations Manager following a financial review which “highlighted previous governance deficiencies” in Galway GAA.

“Galway GAA has overseen a review of its financial operation in recent months, with the assistance of the GAA at Central Level.

“We are currently implementing the findings of the 2018 Mazars Report, which highlighted previous governance deficiencies in Galway GAA.

This has been overseen by a representative from Croke Park and ensures that the highest standards of financial and accounting practices are now in place. As a consequence, we have appointed a new Finance and Operations Manager, who commenced employment last month.

“In addition to this, an Audit Committee with Galway, Connacht and Croke Park representation is in place to independently monitor corporate governance practices in Galway GAA.

We look forward to having the opportunity to discuss these matters with Pat McDonagh directly.

“Galway GAA will be making no further comment.”

