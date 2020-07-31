Townend guides Great White Shark to Galway Hurdle victory

GREAT WHITE SHARK finished strong to win the Friday feature race at Ballybrit, the Guinness Galway Hurdle.

Paul Townend’s six-year-old saw off My Sister Sarah by two lengths to deliver a win for Willie Mullins.

Great White Shark overcame an 11 stone handicap to earn the victory, a second of the day for Mullins and Townend after N’Golo won out in the day’s first race.

Flooring Porter and Diamond Hill came in third and fourth in today’s Galway Hurdle.

Cross-channel at Goodwood, Supreme Battaash blitzed to another King George Qatar Stakes by breaking his own record. Jim Crowley was aboard as Charlie Hills’ horse romped the five furlongs in 55.62 seconds, over a half second quicker than his previous best.