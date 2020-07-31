This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 31 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Townend guides Great White Shark to Galway Hurdle victory

Willie Mullins horse finished strong to kill off the challenge from My Sister Sarah.

By The42 Team Friday 31 Jul 2020, 8:38 PM
23 minutes ago 241 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5165613
Townend riding to victory on Jon Snow yesterday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Townend riding to victory on Jon Snow yesterday.
Townend riding to victory on Jon Snow yesterday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GREAT WHITE SHARK finished strong to win the Friday feature race at Ballybrit, the Guinness Galway Hurdle.

Paul Townend’s six-year-old saw off My Sister Sarah by two lengths to deliver a win for Willie Mullins.

Great White Shark overcame an 11 stone handicap to earn the victory, a second of the day for Mullins and Townend after N’Golo won out in the day’s first race.

Flooring Porter and Diamond Hill came in third and fourth in today’s Galway Hurdle.

Cross-channel at Goodwood, Supreme Battaash blitzed to another King George Qatar Stakes by breaking his own record. Jim Crowley was aboard as Charlie Hills’ horse romped the five furlongs in 55.62 seconds, over a half second quicker than his previous best.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie