Galway in search for new hurling manager as O'Neill departs

GALWAY ARE ON the hunt for a new senior hurling manager after Shane O’Neill has opted not to extend his term in charge.

O’Neill was appointed in November 2019 and has been at the helm for the past two seasons with the Tribesmen.

The announcement was made this evening by Galway GAA and sees them join Tipperary and Wexford as hurling counties with managerial vacancies.

Galway ares set to begin the process of appointing new senior and U20 management teams in consultation with clubs in the county over the coming days.

Shane O'Neill will not be seeking an extension to his term as Galway Hurling Manager. All in @Galway_GAA sincerely thank Shane and his team for their work in the most difficult of circumstances over the past 2 years. Statement below: pic.twitter.com/tUhB91m3pC — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) September 2, 2021

O’Neill’s team endured a disappointing 2021 campaign with championship losses to Dublin in Leinster and Waterford in the All-Ireland series.

Last year they were defeated by Kilkenny in the Leinster final before losing to eventual champions Limerick by three points in the All-Ireland semi-final, but did claim championship victories over Wexford and Tipperary.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the Galway county board and the hurling committee for their unwavering support throughout my tenure,” stated O’Neill.

“I wish to acknowledge and commend the efforts of each and every one of the members of the backroom team. You are too numerous to mention but I must especially thank our management team of John Fitzgerald, Lukasz Kirszenstein, Fergal Healy, David Forde and Colm Callanan.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I would like to thank the players for their hard work and dedication. It was a special privilege to be involved with some of the greats of the game. I wish them every success in the future.”

Galway GAA praised O’Neill and his team for applying ‘themselves creatively and resolutely’ to the challenges posed by Covid-19 during their two seasons in charge.

They also pointed out the ‘excellent work done to revitalise our senior hurling panel and introduce younger players to intercounty action’, and acknowleged ‘the valuable and lasting contribution’ the manager and his team had made to Galway hurling.

