Galway dish out out a tasty drubbing to Kilkenny

Galway 0-35

Kilkenny 0-17

GALWAY DISHED OUT an astonishing drubbing to a Kilkenny side that they will meet again in the opening round of the Leinster championship in Salthill in six weeks’ time.

The Cats were chasing the game from the outset.

Galway picked off scores from all angles with Aaron Niland leading the way with a haul of 13 points.

The margin of defeat for Derek Lyng’s men would have been much greater had Cian Kenny not produced 0-10, six of them from play, but he was one of the few Kilkenny players to produce the goods on a chastening evening.

Galway, having opted to play against the breeze, got on top in most positions and led by 0-15 to 0-9 at the end of the opening half.

Clarinbridge sharpshooter Niland was entrusted with free-taking duties and landed 0-9 in the opening half, two of them from play, one a 65 and the rest from frees.

Their attack constantly switched positions and stretched the Kilkenny defence to allow scores flow. Galway led 0-6 to 0-2 after nine minutes and Niland landed four-in-a-row.

Cian Kenny, who hit three from play and two frees in the opening half, kept Kilkenny in touch but they trailed by double scores – 0-10 to 0-5 – after 19 minutes.

Tom Monaghan and Cathal Mannion picked off some fine scores while Jordan Molloy landed a superb point from the right for Kilkenny.

Niland quickly matched it with a superbly judged effort from the right touchline into the wind.

Two quick Kenny points cut the gap to four 10 minutes from the break, but Galway hit the next three with two more from Niland and one from Monaghan extending the lead.

A Kenny free reduced the gap to two goals at the break.

Galway dominated after the restart and reeled off 0-7 without reply by the 45th minute. Niland added three more, and Mannion, Burke, Tiernan Killeen and Ronan Glennon also found the target.

John Donnelly, Tom Phelan and Kenny responded for Kilkenny but Galway were never troubled and pushed the lead out to 0-23 to 0-13 at the end of the third quarter.

They continued to pick off points until the end with Conor Cooney becoming their 13th player to score when he landed the final point in stoppage time.

Scorers for Galway: Aaron Niland 0-13 (0-9f, 0-1 ’65), Cathal Mannion 0-6, Rory Burke 0-4 (0-1 sideline), Tom Monaghan, Conor Whelan 0-2 each, Padraic Mannion, Ronan Glennon, Tiernan Killeen, Jason Rabbitte, Conor Cooney, TJ Brennan, Evan Niland, Oisin Lohan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Cian Kenny 0-10 (0-4f), Eoin Cody, Liam Moore 0-2 each, Jordan Molloy, Tom Phelan, John Donnelly 0-1 each.

Galway

1 Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

6 Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore), 2 Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge), 4 Kieran Hanrahan (Loughrea)

7 Ronan Glennon (Mullagh), 5 Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 3 Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

9 Cian Daniels (Tommy Larkins), 12 Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea)

24 Darragh Neary (Castlegar), 11 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 21 Rory Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

10 Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell), 13 Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 15 Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge).

Subs:

14 Jason Rabbitte (Athenry) for Monaghan (53)

20 Conor Cooney (St Thomas’) for Neary (53)

18 TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge) for Morrissey (58)

23 Evan Niland (Clarinbridge) for Burke (62)

26 Oisin Lohan (Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough)for A Niland (63)

Kilkenny

1 Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney)

2 Rory Garrett (Fenians), 3 Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), 4 Ivan Bolger (Graignamanagh)

5 David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), 6 Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 7 Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8 Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9 Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

10 Liam Moore (Dicksboro), 11 Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 12 Luke Connellan (Thomastown)

13 Niall Shortall (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 14 Mossy Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15 Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks).

Subs:

22 John Donnelly (Thomastown) for Connellan (29)

24 Ian Byrne (Glenmore) for Moore (34-36)

19 Killian Doyle (Emeralds) for Shortall (36)

20 Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale) for Deegan (45)

18 Shane Murphy (Glenmore) for Carey (48)

24 Byrne for Molloy (53)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).