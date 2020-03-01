This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Steede's goal helps Galway go clear at top of the table as Meath are relegated

Padraic Joyce’s side ran out two-point victors in Navan.

By Paul Keane Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 5:40 PM
38 minutes ago 1,738 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5028793
Galway's Sean Kelly in action against Meath's Donal Keogan.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Galway's Sean Kelly in action against Meath's Donal Keogan.
Galway's Sean Kelly in action against Meath's Donal Keogan.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Galway 1-14
Meath 1-12

Paul Keane reports from Páirc Tailteann, Navan

GALWAY ARE CLEAR at the head of the Allianz Football League after coming from eight points down to see off Meath in Navan, relegating the Royal County in the process.

It was perhaps the result that most expected though Galway did it the hard way after falling 1-6 to 0-1 down with 31 minutes played in wet and windy conditions.

Padraic Joyce’s side were admittedly against the wind during that initial period but were still overwhelmed by a Meath side fighting for their lives.

The hosts couldn’t hold on though and coughed up 1-6 without reply between the 32nd and 46th minutes to fall a point down.

The sides were level twice in the run in though Galway ultimately hung on for victory with Shane Walsh’s sixth and seventh points of the game securing the win.

Those scores arrived from in-form Walsh in the 70th and 71st minutes and proved crucial as Meath had drawn level at 1-12 apiece following a Donal Lenihan inspired late surge.

Joyce’s response to Galway’s poor start was to replace Martin Farragher with Paul Conroy in the 27th minute and sub played a huge role in the win too, striking 0-4.

Conroy also played the last pass for Ronan Steede’s 40th minute goal following an earlier turnover in the Meath defence.

Meath will kick themselves for not holding on after that great start that was lit up by Ethan Devine’s 16th minute goal.

Galway scored the last four points of the first-half to cut Meath’s lead to 1-6 to 0-5 and the westerners turned the screw in the second-half with the wind at their backs.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-7 (0-6f), Paul Conroy 0-4 (0-1m), Ronan Steede 1-1, Michael Daly 0-1, Eamonn Brannigan 0-1.

Scorers for Meath: Ethan Devine 1-0, Bryan McMahon 0-3, James Conlon 0-3, Donal Lenihan 0-3 (0-2f), Bryan Menton 0-2, Oisin O’Brien 0-1.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson

2. Sean Kelly
3. Sean Mulkerrin
4. Johnny Heaney

5. Liam Silke
6. John Daly
19. Gary O’Donnell

8. Ronan Steede
9. Tom Flynn

10. Eamonn Brannigan
20. Cein D’Arcy
12. Michael Daly

13. Martin Farragher
14. Shane Walsh (Captain)
15. Adrian Varley

Subs

23. Paul Conroy for Farragher (27)
18. Gareth Bradshaw for O’Donnell (52)
23. Robert Finnerty for Varley (55)
24. Darragh Silke for Daly (61)
21. Matthias Barrett for Steede (65)

Meath

1. Marcus Brennan

2. Robin Clarke
3. Conor McGill
4. David Toner

5. James McEntee
6. Ronan Ryan
7. Donal Keogan (Joint captain)

8. Bryan Menton (Joint captain)
9. Brian Conlon

12. Ethan Devine
11. Bryan McMahon
10. Cillian O’Sullivan

13. James Conlon
15. Oisin O’Brien
14. Thomas O’Reilly

Subs

25. Shane Walsh for O’Brien (48)
26. Donal Lenihan for Devine (55)
18. Jack O’Connor for J Conlon (55)
23. Padraic Harnan for B Conlon (55)

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).

