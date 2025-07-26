The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mallon goal helps Galway shake off Tipperary and return to All-Ireland camogie final
Galway 1-18
Tipperary 1-11
GALWAY HAVE RETURNED to the All-Ireland senior camogie final after eventually shaking off the challenge of Tipperary in Nowlan Park.
A second-half goal from Niamh Mallon helped steer Galway to victory in the 38th minute when there was just one point between the sides.
Player of the Match Ailish O’Reilly finished with five points from play while for Tipperary, it is a seventh All-Ireland semi-final defeat in eight attempts.
Cork and Waterford are currently in action in the other semi-final, with the winners facing Galway on 10 August.
More to follow…
