Joe Canning hits 0-15 to help emphatic Galway book Allianz League semi-final spot

Canning was in fine form on Saturday in Salthill.

Galway 3-21

Wexford 3-11

Declan Rooney reports from Pearse Stadium

JOE CANNING SHOT 0-15 as Galway advanced to the semi-finals of the Allianz League after an emphatic victory at Pearse Stadium.

Galway produced the goods against the wind in the second-half when they outscored Wexford by 3-8 to 0-6 even though Davy Fitzgerald’s men had the strong wind behind them.

The Tribesmen struggled in the opening half when they had the wind and went in trailing by 3-5 to 0-13 at the interval, with only Canning making an impression up front for an understrength Galway side who started with only six of their All-Ireland team.

Canning accounted for all but a point of Galway’s total with Cathal Mannion the only other player to find the target when he landed a point after 28 minutes.

All but a point of Canning’s haul came from placed balls as Wexford coughed up a lot of frees, although manager Davy Fitzgerald was clearly unhappy with many of the decisions of Cork referee Cathal McAllister.

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Wexford’s ability to strike for goals was crucial, although their opening effort from Conor McDonald should have been saved by Fergal Flannery but the Galway goalkeeper saw the ground short dribble past him into the bottom left corner after eight minutes.

Canning’s accuracy saw Galway lead by 0-8 to 1-3 after 16 minutes but then a Lee Chin point was followed by a second goal from McDonald when he outfielded Pail Killeen and blasted to the net.

Canning again responded with a couple of points to level 2-4 to 0-10 after 28 minutes before Mannion edged them in front.

But once more sloppy defending was punished when Chin fired to the net after Galway failed to clear their lines after Flannery had done well to save from Cathal Dunbar.

Canning hit back with another brace of frees but Wexford went in leading by a point when Paul Morris converted a free from close range.

Galway made a blistering start to the second-half against the wind, with Canning levelling inside a minute with another free.

Galway's Cathal Mannion in action. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Then Cathal Mannion found the net after being set up by Davy Glennon, with Niall Burke and Brian Concannon quickly adding free.

Morris pulled back a point from a free for Wexford but Niall Burke got Galway’s second goal after Glennon’s effort was saved by Mark Fanning.

Galway pushed on with points from Concannon and Mannion to lead by 2-18 to 3-06 at the end of the third quarter.

Wexford never looked like staging a revival and Galway sealed the win when Tadhg Haran finished to the net after Canning’s effort was superbly saved by Fanning.

Galway: Fergal Flannery; Jack Grealish, Paul Killeen, Darren Morrissey; Aidan Harte, Padraic Mannion (c), Géaroíd McInerney; Cathal Mannion (1-02), Seán Loftus; Niall Burke (1-01), Joe Canning (0-15, 0-13f, 0-01’65), Conor Whelan (0-01); Seán Bleahene (1-00), Brian Concannon (0-02), Thomas Monaghan.

Substitutes: Kevin Hussey for P Mannion (22 mins), Johnny Coen for Morrisey (h-t), Davy Glennon for Monaghan (34), Seán Kilduff for Killeen (61-62), for Harte (64), Tadhg Haran for Bleahene (69).

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Damien Reck, Liam Ryan, Simon Donohoe; Paudie Foley, Matthew O’Hanlon (0-01), Shaun Murphy; Jack O’Connor, Kevin Foley; Aidan Nolan (0-01), Lee Chin (1-02), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-01); Cathal Dunbar, Paul Morris (0-04, 0-03f, 0-01’65), Conor McDonald (2-02, 0-01f).

Substitutes: Darren Byrne for Ryan (39mins), Liam Óg McGovern for J O’Connor (47), Shane Reck for D Byrne (52), Ian Byrne for Chin (59), Harry Kehoe for Morris (69).

