Shane Walsh goes sees Galway edge Westmeath

Westmeath 0-11

Galway 1-12

Kevin Egan reports from TEG Cusack Park

THE ABSENCE OF injured stars Damien Comer and Robert Finnerty haunted Galway for long stretches of this afternoon’s All-Ireland senior football tie in Mullingar, as Pádraic Joyce’s side struggled to unlock an incredibly stubborn Westmeath side.

Just when it looked as if the Connacht champions’ momentum might be about to stall, Shane Walsh pounced to intercept a dangerous cross-field pass from Ray Connellan, and the full forward punished the error ruthlessly, darting through 40 metres of open country before a stutter-step and powerful finish beat Jason Daly in the Westmeath goal.

That goal broke a 0-10 each deadlock with 67 minutes on the clock and while John Heslin’s fourth free of the afternoon was the next score, Westmeath still had to push up and chase a goal. They never looked like creating the chance they needed, and Galway were able to strike on the break and stretch the margin with late points from Matthew Tierney and Kieran Molloy.

Westmeath's Ronan Wallace scores a point despite Daniel O'Flaherty and Paul Conroy of Galway. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The absence of Comer’s game-breaking ability in particular was sorely missed all afternoon long, but credit must go to Westmeath for some incredibly disciplined defending. Even after they lost Ronan O’Toole to an early black card, they were tenacious, disciplined and cohesive, with Charlie Drumm and David Lynch particularly impressive.

Céin Darcy was energetic and he chipped in with a first half point and set up another for Matthew Tierney, while Shane Walsh struck over a gorgeous score from the left wing, but still Westmeath stayed in touch, before finishing the half strongly to lead by the bare minimum at the break, 0-8 to 0-7.

Lynch, McCartan and Ronan Wallace all pointed to make it a clean sweep of scores for the half-back-line, and with the breeze set to blow at their backs for the second half, Galway knew they had a game on their hands against a parsimonious side that didn’t hit their first wide of the game until the 42nd minute.

Heslin’s close range free early in the second half was the only score the first 15 minutes of the second half, as both defences seemed to put their opposite numbers on lockdown.

Galway's Matthew Tierney and James Dolan of Westmeath. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

After a couple of misses, Connor Gleeson finally found his range with a 45, Cathal Sweeney played in Matthew Tierney for a punched point that nudged Galway into the lead, but Westmeath showed great patience to bide their time on an attack 61 minutes in, probing and working the ball around before Ronan Wallace burst through a tackle and landed a haymaker of a kick.

The sides were level, and as the clock ticked on, the game was there for the taking for either team. Galway have made a habit of snatching victories in games like this in this championship, but in this instance, they didn’t need to, as Westmeath’s error suddenly undid all their excellent work.

Scorers for Westmeath: John Heslin 0-5 (4f); Ronan Wallace 0-2; Sam McCartan, Robbie Forde, David Lynch, Ray Connellan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 1-4 (0-3f); Matthew Tierney, Connor Gleeson (0-2 45s) 0-2 each; Cillian McDaid, Céin Darcy, Cian Hernon, Kieran Molloy 0-1 each.

Westmeath:

1. Jason Daly (St. Loman’s)

3. Kevin Maguire (Caulry), 2. Jamie Gonoud (Tyrrellspass), 18. Charlie Drumm (The Downs)

4. James Dolan (Garrycastle), 6. Ronan Wallace (Multyfarnham), 7. David Lynch (St. Malachy’s)

8. Ray Connellan (Athlone), 9. Andy McCormack (Rosemount)

5. Sam McCartan (St. Loman’s), 11. Ronan O’Toole (St. Loman’s), 10. Jonathan Lynam (The Downs)

22. Senan Baker (Caulry), 14. John Heslin (St. Loman’s), 15. Robbie Forde (Moate All Whites)

Substitutes:

Luke Loughlin (The Downs) for Forde, 52

Stephen Smith (Skerries Harps) for Baker, 56

Shane Allen (Athlone) for Gonoud, 56

Kieran Martin (Maryland) for Lynam, 69,

Daniel Scahill (Shandonagh) for Dolan, 69-FT, temp.

Galway:

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway), 3. Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 7. Liam Silke (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

8. Paul Conroy (St. James’), 9. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

10. Johnny Heaney (Killannin), 21. Cian Hernon (Bearna), 12. Céin Darcy (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 15. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey), 14. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Substitutes:

Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann) for Daly, 44

Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Hernon, 44

Tomo Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for McDaid, 52

Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Heaney, 55

Liam Ó Conghaíle (An Spidéal) for Maher, 65

Kieran Molloy (Corofin) for Mulkerrin, 69-FT, temp.

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).