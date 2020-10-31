Whelan and Concannon star as Galway dethrone Wexford with thumping victory

Galway 1-27

Wexford 0-17

AS FIREWORDS CRACKED in the night sky over Croke Park, Galway enjoyed a sparkling start to the Leinster SHC by ending Wexford’s reign as provincial champions.

It was a seriously impressive performance from Galway, backboned by their immense physicality and work-rate all over the park. Conor Whelan and Brian Concannon lit up Croke Park, scoring 0-4 and 1-4 respectively.

Shane Cooney and, in particular, Fintan Burke enjoyed outstanding debuts in the Galway defence. They were the type of performances that suggested they’ll be mainstays in the back six for years to come. Behind them fellow rookie Eanna Murphy was solid between the posts.

This was Shane O’Neill’s first championship game in charge of Galway and only his sixth competitive match since replacing Micheal Donoghue at the end of last season.

Galway looked in extremely good shape and such is their height and strength all over the field that hurling at this time of year hasn’t hampered them in the slightest.

They had 10 different scorers, including a nine-point haul from Joe Canning.

Galway’s summer ended early after defeat to Dublin in Parnell Park and they’ve had to wait a long time to redeem themselves. The Tribesmen haven’t been talked up as frontrunners for the All-Ireland but on the basis of this performance they must now be considered major challengers to Tipperary’s throne.

O’Neill got his match-ups right all over the park. Centre-back Joseph Cooney didn’t give Lee Chin a moment’s peace, though the latter was still Wexford’s most dangerous player from open play.

Rory O’Connor has his moments too with a three-point haul, but even with Kevin Foley sweeping they couldn’t live with Galway’s powerful runners and slick passing.

Wexford went with Kevin Foley their usual hard-running game though their short passing wasn’t as clinical as Davy Fitzgerald would have liked. They were working harder for their scores and struggled with the diagonal movement of Galway’s inside line.

They didn’t bring the usual aggression and intensity that became hallmarks of this team under the Clare native.

Joe Canning finished with 0-9 for Galway. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Whelan, roaming between the full and half forward lines, had the pace and power to pop over a couple of early scores in addition to winning a number of frees for Canning to convert.

Corner-forward Concannon dispatched 1-3 in the first period. He looked extremely dangerous and took on Simon Donohoe on every opportunity.

The Killimordaly man had two points on the board before his 30th minute goal, which arrived after a long range Canning free broke invitingly into his path on the edge of the small square.

Though Aidan Nolan and Matt O’Hanlon scuffed goal chances at either end of the first-half, Galway deservedly took a six point lead into the break.

The Tribe’s athleticism up front saw Jason Flynn and Conor Whelan flick over good scores. Rory O’Connor and Kevin Foley each dispatched fine efforts, but they were only a momentary respite for the Yellowbellies.

The Galway runners continued to find pockets of space in the Wexford defence. Johnny Coen, Concannon, and the Mannion brothers all added points to leave Galway 1-20 to 0-14 ahead after 50 minutes.

Galway outscored Wexford by 0-8 to 0-3 in the finale as they coasted to a comfortable victory.

They’ll meet Kilkenny in the Leinster final on Saturday, 14 November.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-9 (0-7f, 0-1 sideline, 0-1 65), Brian Concannon 1-4, Conor Whelan 0-4, Cathal Mannion, Padraig Mannion and Sean Loftus 0-2 each, Fintan Burke, Shane Cooney, Johnny Coen and Jason Flynn 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 0-9 (0-5f, 0-1 65), Rory O’Connor 0-3, Paudie Foley 0-2 (0-1 65), Paul Morris and Aidan Nolan 0-1 each.

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)

7. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’)

3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

12. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

4. Aidan Harte (Gort)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

9. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

10. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

11. Joe Canning (Portumna)

8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

13. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

15. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

Subs:

26. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree) for Flynn (54)

21. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore) for Conor Cooney (63)

20. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh) for Harte (67)

25. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge) for Concannon (69)

19. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge) for Shane Cooney (73)

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

17. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James)

7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The Ballagh)

22. Aidan NolanHalfway Huse Bunclody)

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

13. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

12. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)

15. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)

Subs:

10. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s) for McGovern (41)

21. David Dunne (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy) for O’Keeffe (51)

4. Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien) for Nolan (58)

26. Mikie Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fehtard) for Morris (64)

