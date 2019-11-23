This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gareth Bale whistled by Real Madrid fans as they earn come-from-behind win

Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Luka Modric were on target in the victory.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 10:10 PM
27 minutes ago 1,157 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4904251
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale leaves the field after the match.
Image: Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale leaves the field after the match.
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale leaves the field after the match.
Image: Manu Fernandez

REAL MADRID KEPT pace with Barcelona at the summit of LaLiga after coming from behind to beat Real Sociedad 3-1 at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Barca had edged past Leganes earlier in the day to open up a three-point lead over their bitter rivals but Zinedine Zidane’s side registered a second consecutive league win to rejoin them on 28 points.

Willian Jose took advantage of a woeful mistake by Sergio Ramos to put Sociedad ahead in the second minute but Karim Benzema restored parity before half-time.

Federico Valverde – who opened his Madrid account in the 4-0 win over Eibar before the international break – completed the turnaround shortly after the restart before Luka Modric sealed all three points 16 minutes from time.

Gareth Bale was introduced as a second-half substitute by Zidane and was greeted by a mixture of whistles and cheers from Madrid supporters after holding a banner following Wales’ win over Hungary in midweek that read: ‘WALES. GOLF. MADRID…IN THAT ORDER’.

Sociedad were gifted the lead inside the opening two minutes thanks to a moment of madness from Ramos.

The Madrid captain’s backpass to Thibaut Courtois was cut out by Willian Jose, who took a touch past the Belgium international and rolled into an empty net.

Alex Remiro got down well to keep out Ferland Mendy’s powerful drive soon after, while at the other end Courtois had to beat away Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard’s fierce effort.

Madrid conjured up a scarcely deserved leveller eight minutes before the interval when Benzema used his chest to steer home Luka Modric’s free-kick from six yards.

They started the second half with a spring in their step and forged ahead in the 47th minute when Valverde’s shot from just outside the penalty area took a wicked deflection off Mikel Oyarzabal to wrongfoot Remiro.

Bale shrugged off his hostile reception to play a part in Madrid’s third. His cross from the right was headed down into Modric’s path by Benzema and the Croatian lashed a fine half-volley past Remiro to add gloss to the scoreline.

