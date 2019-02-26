Ulster recruit Irish-qualified South African prop Milasinovich

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of 26-year-old tighthead prop Gareth Milasinovich for next season.

South African-born Milasinovich is Irish-qualified as his grandfather, Norman McFarland, was from Ulster and represented the province as a hooker. He will move to Ulster after four years with Worcester Warriors, who have signed up Conor Carey from Connacht for next term.

“Gareth is a big strong man who will provide us with another good option and enhance competition for places in the front row,” said head coach Dan McFarland.

“We have been aware of his development since his move to Worcester and we’re looking forward to seeing him contribute to Ulster from next season.”

The northern province also announced contract extensions for four players who came through their academy to represent the senior team.

Wing Rob Lyttle, scrum-half Dave Shanahan, prop Ross Kane and second row Alan O’Connor have been awarded fresh deals.

“It is very good news for the province that they will continue to play important roles for the team going forward,” said McFarland.

