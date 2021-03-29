BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 29 March 2021
Advertisement

Gareth Southgate hails 'exceptional' Chelsea star

Mason Mount produced an impressive goalscoring performance in England’s 2-0 win against Albania.

By AFP Monday 29 Mar 2021, 6:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,719 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5395255
England's Mason Mount celebrates scoring.
Image: PA
England's Mason Mount celebrates scoring.
England's Mason Mount celebrates scoring.
Image: PA

ENGLAND MANAGER Gareth Southgate says it has taken Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Chelsea to persuade many fans that Mason Mount is an “exceptional player.”

Mount produced an impressive goalscoring performance in England’s 2-0 win against Albania in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier in Tirana.

The midfielder is the first Chelsea player to score or assist in three consecutive England appearances since Frank Lampard, who did so in seven games in a row in a run ending in 2013.

Southgate said he had long been trumpeting the 22-year-old Chelsea player despite previous criticism from supporters.

Mount’s second-half strike, which came after a first-half header for Harry Kane, gave England six points from a possible six ahead of Wednesday’s home qualifier against Poland, likely to prove their toughest opponents in the group.

“Mason Mount is an exceptional player,” said Southgate. “But I was saying this in the autumn.

“I suppose now (Chelsea manager) Thomas Tuchel picks him probably everybody will agree. When it was Frank (Lampard, whom Tuchel replaced at Stamford Bridge) it didn’t count for some reason but he’s an exceptional player.

“He finds space intelligently, he manipulates the ball very well, he creates chances, he can score goals. I thought his performance was excellent.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Southgate said even though Mount had played twice for England in the space of four days during a relentless campaign for his club, he would be prepared to start him at Wembley.

“I think we’ve looked out for all of the players in the first game and his load coming into the camp was that he didn’t play in the midweek in the Champions League,” he said.

“But regardless of that, we’re trying to win and qualify for a World Cup.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie