Gary Lineker joins La Liga TV ahead of new season

GARY LINEKER HAS joined La Liga TV as part of their coverage for the upcoming Spanish football season.

Lineker revealed in May that he was leaving his position as host of BT Sport’s Champions League coverage, finishing up after the final between Chelsea and Man City.

He is now taking on a new role in presenting ‘key fixtures’ in La Liga and will also be involved in their studio programme, which is broadcast live from Barcelona.

“I’m thrilled to become a part of LaLigaTV, a channel I’ve watched every weekend for the last two seasons” said Lineker, who featured for FC Barcelona from 1986 to 1989, scoring 42 goals in 103 league appearances.

“I have fond memories of my time playing in Spain and very much look forward to sharing the excitement of LaLiga with viewers in the UK and elsewhere.”

Lineker is to continue presenting BBC’s Match of the Day programme. La Liga TV was launched in the UK and Ireland in January 2020, as a result of a partnership with Premier Sports.

The new season begins on Friday 13 August. Champions Atletico Madrid take on Celta Vigo on the opening weekend, Real Madrid face Deportivo Alaves while Barcelona are at home to Real Sociedad.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!