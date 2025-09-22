Barcelona state Gavi to undergo knee operation on meniscus injury

BARCELONA MIDFIELDER GAVI is to undergo surgery on his injured meniscus after other treatment failed to resolve his problem, the Catalan giants said on Monday.

The 21-year-old midfielder has not played since late August due to the problem and the club said he would undergo an arthroscopy on the knee on Tuesday.

It is the same knee in which he suffered a torn cruciate ligament and another meniscus injury in 2023.

Having first received a “conservation course of treatment” in a bid to fix the problem, Gavi was put through “intense sports stress tests” on Sunday, the La Liga champions said.

“In order to guarantee the best possible recovery and return to competitive action, this Tuesday Gavi will undergo an arthroscopic examination,” Barca said in a statement.

His previous surgery on the knee in November 2023 kept Gavi out of action for a year.

Barca made no mention of how long it would be before Gavi plays again.

But the club also confirmed that Fermin Lopez, who played for half an hour in Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Getafe, had suffered a muscular injury in his hip.

Gavi and Lopez join the likes of forward Lamine Yamal, full-back Alejandro Balde and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the treatment table.

Meanwhile, Blues manager Enzo Maresca is hopeful Cole Palmer will not require surgery on a groin injury which forced him off in the first half of Chelsea’s 2-1 Premier League defeat against Manchester United.

The England international, 23, has been able to start just twice in the league so far this season, and lasted only 21 minutes at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Asked whether Palmer will need to have an operation on the injury, Maresca replied: “The medical staff, they didn’t mention to me about surgery.

“I don’t know if in the next days or the next weeks, but I don’t think so, to be honest.

“He made a huge effort on last Saturday to try to play the game. Again, he tried Saturday morning, he did the test, he was OK but not 100 per cent. But he wanted to be there to his help team-mates and to be there in that kind of game.

“But unfortunately then we had have 10 players and also it was painful so we decided to change it. And it’s more day-by-day, week-by-week, game-by-game to see how it is and then decide what we do.”

Palmer is likely to be absent for Chelsea’s third-round Carabao Cup fixture against Lincoln on Tuesday, with Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile certainly sidelined.

©AFP

* With additional reporting from Press Association