Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 25 August, 2020
New Manchester City deal and League One loan move for Irish youngster Bazunu

The 18-year-old Dubliner will continue his development with a season at Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 5:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,150 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5185740
Rochdale unveiled Gavin Bazunu this afternoon.
Image: Rochdale AFC
Image: Rochdale AFC

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE sent Gavin Bazunu out on loan, but not before putting their faith in the young goalkeeper by extending his contract until 2024.

As well as handing the 18-year-old a new deal, the Premier League club will look to accelerate Bazunu’s development by allowing him to spend the 2020-21 season with Rochdale in League One.

The Dubliner was signed by City after making his first-team breakthrough with League of Ireland Premier Division side Shamrock Rovers at the age of 16. 

“I’m delighted to be here,” he told Rochdale’s official website. “This is the opportunity that I have been looking for so I’m hoping that I can do well and impress.

“I really enjoyed the first-team football that I got at Shamrock Rovers and I just can’t wait to get back into it again. That’s where you gain experience and, how, I believe, you improve at the fastest rate, so I just can’t wait to get started.”

Bazunu, who has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at U21 level, made 14 appearances for Manchester City’s U23s last season. He was also included in Pep Guardiola’s Champions League squad for the games against Real Madrid and Lyon earlier this month.

He’ll be part of a strong Irish contingent at Rochdale, who are managed by Brian Barry-Murphy and captained by ex-Ireland U21 defender Eoghan O’Connell. Senior international Paul McShane is also on the books at Spotland, along with former League of Ireland duo Jimmy Keohane and Stephen Dooley, as well as another ex-U21 international in Jimmy Ryan.

manchester-city-v-shakhtar-donetsk-uefa-youth-league-group-c-academy-stadium Bazunu on Uefa Youth League duty with Manchester City last season. Source: EMPICS Sport

“I’ve been very aware of Gavin since he first came on the scene back in Ireland as a 16-year-old. He blew us all away with his ability from that early age,” Barry-Murphy said.

“If I’m being honest, I never thought we’d get the chance to acquire him at our club, but when I mentioned about trying to be creative and adding to the squad with extremely talented players, then this is what I had I mind.

“There’s huge gratitude to Manchester City for allowing us to have Gavin at our club to continue his development, which is going to be so exciting for everybody to see.”

Rochdale, who finished 18th in League One last season, will begin the new campaign away to newly-promoted Swindon Town on 12 September.

Robert Sanchez, their first-choice goalkeeper last season, has returned to Brighton & Hove Albion following the conclusion of his loan spell.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

