'My aim is just to go out and play again' says Bazunu as he returns to Man City

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper will hold talks with the club over his future.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 May 2022, 8:10 AM
Portsmouth's Gavin Bazunu.
Image: PA
AFTER A STELLAR season on loan with Portsmouth, Gavin Bazunu says he is “open to everything” as he heads back to Manchester City.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper plans on holding talks with the club over his future with getting regular game-time at the forefront of his mind. 

The 20-year-old kept 16 clean sheets, made some stunning saves and was named the club’s Players’ Player of the Season as Pompey finished 10th in the League One table.

Rejoining the City squad or heading back out on loan are options for Bazunu. 

“I’ve absolutely no idea, I’m open to everything,” he said of his plans to Portsmouth FC TV.

“I’ve got to go and meet some people at Manchester City, see what they have to say, but like I say my aim is just to go out and play again.

“I’ve got to continue to get games under my belt and keep these experiences coming. Whatever they say I’ll take into consideration and I’ll make the best choice I can

“I speak to Xavi (Mancisidor), the (City) goalkeeping coach, once or sometimes twice a week. He’s absolutely brilliant. His knowledge of the game and advice… I can’t compare it to anything else. Everything he says I hold onto and try to use.”

Bazunu looks back on his time with Portsmouth fondly.

 ”I wasn’t too sure what to expect when I came. It’s blown my mind in terms of the reception, it was so good for me here. I enjoyed every moment of it.

“I can’t speak highly enough of how much the staff have helped me here. I’ll definitely keep in touch with how Portsmouth are doing.”

Source: Portsmouth FC/YouTube

