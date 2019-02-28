This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 28 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Moynihan's bid to get season motoring off to a fast start in the desert

The Dubliner enjoyed a strong opening round at the Oman Open on Thursday morning.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 10:59 AM
1 hour ago 487 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4517144
Moynihan carded four birdies on Thursday.
Image: Warren Little
Moynihan carded four birdies on Thursday.
Moynihan carded four birdies on Thursday.
Image: Warren Little

GAVIN MOYNIHAN’S BID to inject some much-needed momentum into his season received a timely boost this morning, as the Dubliner hit his straps during the opening round of the Oman Open.

The 24-year-old, who has made just two tournament cuts this calendar year, carded an excellent opening round of 69 in Muscat to sit three shots off the early lead, which is held by Scotland’s Scott Jamieson and Yusaku Miyazato of Japan.

Moynihan, ranked 580th in the world, reached the turn in level par on Thursday morning before four birdies and a bogey on the back nine saw him finish on three-under par and sit in a tie for 11th on the leaderboard.

The Mount Juliet touring professional regained his playing rights at Qualifying School last November and will be looking to push on for a maiden victory in his third full season on Tour.

Paul Dunne, meanwhile, has dropped three early shots in Oman and has already left himself with work to do as he sits on two-over par heading towards the turn at the Al Mouj Golf Club.  

Elsewhere, Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power tee it up at the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour later this evening but Rory McIlroy has taken the week off ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Pádraig Harrington pulled out as he continues his comeback from a wrist injury.

On the Ladies European Tour, Leona Maguire will hope to continue her strong start to life as a professional when she competes at the Canberra Classic in Australia starting tomorrow.  

Lastly, Paul McGinley has announced Lee Westwood and Danny Willett will compete at the 2019 Irish Open at Lahinch, providing a boost for the tournament following confirmation that McIlroy won’t compete.  

The English duo will join Shane Lowry at the Rolex Series event between 4-7 July on the County Clare links.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Disastrous own goal by Trippier sees Tottenham's title hopes unravel against Chelsea
    Aguero penalty enough for below-par City to keep pressure on Liverpool
    IRELAND
    Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    Analysis: How has Johnny Sexton been playing in the Six Nations?
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Lukaku takes chance at centre forward to enter Premier League's top 20 all-time goalscorers
    Lukaku takes chance at centre forward to enter Premier League's top 20 all-time goalscorers
    Both Man City and Liverpool will drop points in title race, insists Guardiola
    Lukaku braces helps Manchester United to comfortable victory at Selhurst Park

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie