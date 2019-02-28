Moynihan's bid to get season motoring off to a fast start in the desert

GAVIN MOYNIHAN’S BID to inject some much-needed momentum into his season received a timely boost this morning, as the Dubliner hit his straps during the opening round of the Oman Open.

The 24-year-old, who has made just two tournament cuts this calendar year, carded an excellent opening round of 69 in Muscat to sit three shots off the early lead, which is held by Scotland’s Scott Jamieson and Yusaku Miyazato of Japan.

Moynihan, ranked 580th in the world, reached the turn in level par on Thursday morning before four birdies and a bogey on the back nine saw him finish on three-under par and sit in a tie for 11th on the leaderboard.

The Mount Juliet touring professional regained his playing rights at Qualifying School last November and will be looking to push on for a maiden victory in his third full season on Tour.

Paul Dunne, meanwhile, has dropped three early shots in Oman and has already left himself with work to do as he sits on two-over par heading towards the turn at the Al Mouj Golf Club.

Elsewhere, Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power tee it up at the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour later this evening but Rory McIlroy has taken the week off ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Pádraig Harrington pulled out as he continues his comeback from a wrist injury.

On the Ladies European Tour, Leona Maguire will hope to continue her strong start to life as a professional when she competes at the Canberra Classic in Australia starting tomorrow.

Lastly, Paul McGinley has announced Lee Westwood and Danny Willett will compete at the 2019 Irish Open at Lahinch, providing a boost for the tournament following confirmation that McIlroy won’t compete.

The English duo will join Shane Lowry at the Rolex Series event between 4-7 July on the County Clare links.

