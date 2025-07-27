Advertisement
Gavin White celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Kerry captain Gavin White lands All-Ireland football final man of the match award

White scored 0-3 in a superb half-back performance against Donegal.
11.19pm, 27 Jul 2025

KERRY CAPTAIN GAVIN White has been named man of the match after today’s All-Ireland senior football final.

The Kingdom stormed to Sam Maguire Cup glory with a 1-26 to 0-19 win over Donegal.

White scored 0-3 in a superb half-back performance at Croke Park.

More to follow.

