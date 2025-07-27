The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kerry captain Gavin White lands All-Ireland football final man of the match award
KERRY CAPTAIN GAVIN White has been named man of the match after today’s All-Ireland senior football final.
The Kingdom stormed to Sam Maguire Cup glory with a 1-26 to 0-19 win over Donegal.
White scored 0-3 in a superb half-back performance at Croke Park.
More to follow.
*****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Gaelic Football MVP POTM