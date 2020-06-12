O'Connor and Tuohy enjoy 61-point victory with Geelong as AFL action resumes

Zach Tuohy warms up before Geelong's match today Source: AAP/PA Images

IRISH PLAYERS MARK O’Connor and Zach Tuohy enjoyed a brilliant return to Aussie Rules action as their Geelong side cruised to victory over Hawthorn by 61 points in the AFL this morning.

The AFL season resumed yesterday after a shutdown as a result of Covid-19 that lasted almost three months with Collingwood and Richmond playing out a 36-36 draw.

A general view of the action between Geelong and Hawthorn Source: AAP/PA Images

Geelong’s second-half masterclass meant they had no trouble in sweeping past Hawthorn 108-47 at the GMHBA Stadium with both Kerry’s O’Connor and Laois star Tuohy featuring in a game played behind closed doors.

Sound effects are the way to go for other sports returning without fans. Tune into AFL on BT2. Makes a huge difference for the viewer compared to watching Bundesliga. Such a minor thing but totally changes the experience! At least I think they are sound effects 🤔 #live #sport — Paul Geaney (@Geaney15) June 12, 2020 Source: Paul Geaney /Twitter

They were in front 46-40 at half-time but opened up a 37-point advantage entering the final quarter to help set up a comfortable successs in what was Geelong player Patrick Dangerfield’s 250th game. Geelong lost out to GWS Giants in their opening match back in March and will meet Carlton next weekend in Round 3.

FT | It was worth the wait.. our first win of the season and a milestone to remember for Danger 👊#Danger250 #AFLCatsHawks pic.twitter.com/kWtJ8RE8CX — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) June 12, 2020

It may be a bit different, but it's good to see a team sing the song again. Footy's back ❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/2KC5GmyrIa — 7AFL (@7AFL) June 12, 2020

