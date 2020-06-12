This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Connor and Tuohy enjoy 61-point victory with Geelong as AFL action resumes

The Kerry and Laois players saw their team cruise past Hawthorn in today’s Round 2 clash.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 12 Jun 2020, 3:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,031 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5121297

afl-cats-hawks Zach Tuohy warms up before Geelong's match today Source: AAP/PA Images

IRISH PLAYERS MARK O’Connor and Zach Tuohy enjoyed a brilliant return to Aussie Rules action as their Geelong side cruised to victory over Hawthorn by 61 points in the AFL this morning.

The AFL season resumed yesterday after a shutdown as a result of Covid-19 that lasted almost three months with Collingwood and Richmond playing out a 36-36 draw.

afl-cats-hawks A general view of the action between Geelong and Hawthorn Source: AAP/PA Images

Geelong’s second-half masterclass meant they had no trouble in sweeping past Hawthorn 108-47 at the GMHBA Stadium with both Kerry’s O’Connor and Laois star Tuohy featuring in a game played behind closed doors.

They were in front 46-40 at half-time but opened up a 37-point advantage entering the final quarter to help set up a comfortable successs in what was Geelong player Patrick Dangerfield’s 250th game. Geelong lost out to GWS Giants in their opening match back in March and will meet Carlton next weekend in Round 3.

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss the prospect of South Africa’s Super Rugby franchises migrating north, Jerry Flannery’s new gig, and the trouble brewing in the Premiership


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

